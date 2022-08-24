Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
FRI 2022 Quick Take: Responding to an active shooter scene ... 'when your kid is in there'
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — For many parents, learning that gunshots were reported at your child's school would prompt panic, fear and helplessness. It's a little different for first responders. When San Juan County (N.M.) Fire Department Chief Craig Daugherty heard that shots had been fired at his teenage daughter’s...
Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat. The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby […]
San Juan Regional Medical Center expanding classes for parents
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s childbirth center is expanding its class offerings for new and expectant parents. That new class is called Postpartum Care and Concerns and is open to mothers who have recently delivered and expecting mothers in their third trimester. Topics covered will include what to expect during the postpartum […]
Fall Events are On The Way!
“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
KRQE News 13
New horned dinosaur species discovered near Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species was discovered south of Farmington. A team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, made the discovery. Most of the skill is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though they...
Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
Comments / 0