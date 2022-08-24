ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

KRQE News 13

Fight in Farmington leaves one man in the hospital

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A stabbing in broad daylight has left a man in critical condition in Farmington. Police say around noon Thursday, a Farmington bus driver witnessed a fight between two men when one of them stabbed the other in the throat. The bus driver called the police and followed the man to the nearby […]
KRQE News 13

San Juan Regional Medical Center expanding classes for parents

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center’s childbirth center is expanding its class offerings for new and expectant parents. That new class is called Postpartum Care and Concerns and is open to mothers who have recently delivered and expecting mothers in their third trimester. Topics covered will include what to expect during the postpartum […]
Farmington Local News

Fall Events are On The Way!

“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
KRQE News 13

Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
KRQE News 13

New horned dinosaur species discovered near Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species was discovered south of Farmington. A team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, made the discovery. Most of the skill is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though they...
KRQE News 13

Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
