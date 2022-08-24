Effective: 2022-08-27 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet with high risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf will be on south facing beaches in Orange County and in San Diego County north of Carlsbad.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO