"Insect Day" will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road in Golconda. The event is sponsored by the Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society. The event starts at 3 p.m. with workshops and field trips, an insect zoo, and insect crafts and activities. A potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. The main dish and drinks will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Following the potluck will be a raffle, "Insect Open Mic," and RognboB, playing the gospel of goof and rowdy folk music with a southern Illinois twist. Event is free. Info: call or text (618) 534-7870, or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.

DU QUOIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO