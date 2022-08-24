Read full article on original website
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to...
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
Bloomington, August 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bloomington. The University High School soccer team will have a game with Bloomington High School on August 27, 2022, 08:00:00. The University High School - Normal soccer team will have a game with Bloomington High School on August 27, 2022, 09:30:00.
Springfield Police swears in 13 new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield has added over a dozen new police officers to the force. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette swore in 13 new officers at a ceremony on Wednesday. Loved ones were able to pin the new officers’ badges on their uniform to signify the start with the Springfield Police […]
Marching Illini not taking field because of COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Marching Illini will not be taking to the field for Saturday’s game. The University of Illinois Director of the Marching Illini Barry L. Houser took to social media to let people know they will be playing, but not on the field. “We want you to know that at the game, the Marching […]
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface
The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
Grandma Tanner celebrates fruits of the season in video series
SPEER, Ill. — Wearing a bright red apron identifying her as Grandma Tanner, Marilyn Tanner is as at ease in front of the camera in her weekly cooking video during apple season. She’s equally comfortable in the orchard, rhyming off varieties of apples, showing guests around the professional food...
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Woman in Clinton still missing
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A family is still searching for their loved one that went missing Sunday night. Update: Illinois State Police Investigations Zone 5 is assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation. Clinton Police Department is the lead on the investigation. “We were out on horseback most of the night. We are not planning another […]
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
