ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- In less than a week, Howard County Public School students will see summer vacation in the rear-view mirror. The new academic year will come with changes and challenges, this includes navigating a return to normalcy after several school years with pandemic precautions in place, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano."Our focus totally this year is opening in a normal approach as we continue through the pandemic to the endemic phase is on academic achievement," Martirano said. Despite returning to normal operations, the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a stubborn stain that may take time to fade."COVID has taken its...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO