Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: 10 Things to Know This Week
Here are 10 things to know for Thursday, Aug. 25, per MCPS. They include information about the MCPS 2022-2023 Back-to-School Fair, Free and Reduced-Price Meals applications, important school system tools for families, bus route information and a request for first-day photos. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year!. On Monday, Aug....
mymcmedia.org
School Leaders Celebrate New Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School
A new elementary school will open in Gaithersburg just in time for the new school year. On Tuesday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting at the Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School located at 400 Victory Farm Drive.
WUSA
Prince George’s Police hold ‘back-to-school’ event for local kids
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department took some time Friday to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year. The police department held it’s annual “Back-to-School” celebration in the parking lot of its headquarters in Landover. The PGPD’s Office...
Washington Examiner
DC delays enforcement of 'insane' school vaccine mandate for students 12 and over
City officials in Washington, D.C ., announced Friday that a student COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to be enforced 20 days after school started would instead be delayed until January. In a letter to district public school leaders, the deputy mayor for education, Paul Kihn, announced that the district would not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County Public Schools prepares for life after the pandemic
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- In less than a week, Howard County Public School students will see summer vacation in the rear-view mirror. The new academic year will come with changes and challenges, this includes navigating a return to normalcy after several school years with pandemic precautions in place, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano."Our focus totally this year is opening in a normal approach as we continue through the pandemic to the endemic phase is on academic achievement," Martirano said. Despite returning to normal operations, the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a stubborn stain that may take time to fade."COVID has taken its...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools, teachers union reach deal in special ed staffing
Montgomery County, Maryland, schools and the union that represents teachers have struck a deal with a plan both sides hope will fill 102 full- and part-time teaching vacancies in special education. “It’s definitely easier for us to be able to hire in some of our more general fields of education...
TODAY.com
Teacher shares student’s heartwarming gesture —and why it should alarm us
As Ali Levasseur, a third grade teacher in College Park, Maryland, began preparing to head back to the classroom, she was struck by a moment that happened at the end of last school year. Levasseur, who is heading into her seventh year of teaching, chose to share a powerful anecdote...
WJLA
Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school
A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
NBC Washington
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
WTOP
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday
Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday. The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
asumag.com
Arlington (Va.) district marks the opening of newest building, The Heights
The Arlington (Va.) school district has held an open house to mark the opening of The Heights, a new secondary school building in the Rosslyn area, that houses two programs: an alternative magnet program, and a program for students with severe intellectual disabilities. The Heights has a unique architectural form...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Domestic Violence Grants Available in Prince George’s
The Prince George's County Council has $500,000 available for nonprofit organizations to apply in combating one of the jurisdiction's hardest crimes: domestic violence. The post Domestic Violence Grants Available in Prince George’s appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Opens Piedmont Local Park in Clarksburg (Photos Included)
The new park features a dog park, picnic shelter, and shared pickleball and tennis courts. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces the opening of Piedmont Woods Local Park, located at 12835 Snowden Farm Parkway in Clarksburg. The 65-acre park provides opportunities for recreation, social gatherings, and contemplative reflection. It features a variety of amenities, including:
mymcmedia.org
Ride On Bus Routes Shift with Biden Rally
If you depend on Ride On Bus for your commute or daily activities, here is a list of changes you can anticipate due to today’s Presidential visit to Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. This list was issued by Montgomery County government:. Ride On routes 44, 46, 47, 54,...
msn.com
Celebrate 'Mermaid Day' In Gaithersburg This Weekend
GAITHERSBURG, MD — Did you miss the Polar Express and Santa at the pool in July? Well, don’t miss Mermaid Day. The mermaid-themed event on Saturday at the city's water park will include a DJ and karaoke!. The fun will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m....
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns August 27
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which takes places annually at 1821 Crownsville Rd in Annapolis, returns this Saturday for their 46th season. The festival will be open weekends from August 27 through October 23 and tickets can be purchased at www.rennfest.com. Per the event’s website:. “The 27 acre Village of...
bethesdamagazine.com
‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville
This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends
August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area. Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting...
mocoshow.com
Over 300 Guns Collected During Rockville Police Gun Buyback Event
Over 300 hundred guns were turned in at today’s gun buyback event in Rockville. The event was hosted by the Rockville City Police Department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools. Individuals who turned in firearms received a $100 Visa gift card for functioning handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 in Visa gift cards for functioning assault-style weapons and privately-made firearms, i.e., ghost guns.
Comments / 0