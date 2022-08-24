ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS Community Message: 10 Things to Know This Week

Here are 10 things to know for Thursday, Aug. 25, per MCPS. They include information about the MCPS 2022-2023 Back-to-School Fair, Free and Reduced-Price Meals applications, important school system tools for families, bus route information and a request for first-day photos. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year!. On Monday, Aug....
Howard County Public Schools prepares for life after the pandemic

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- In less than a week, Howard County Public School students will see summer vacation in the rear-view mirror. The new academic year will come with changes and challenges, this includes navigating a return to normalcy after several school years with pandemic precautions in place, according to Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano."Our focus totally this year is opening in a normal approach as we continue through the pandemic to the endemic phase is on academic achievement," Martirano said. Despite returning to normal operations, the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a stubborn stain that may take time to fade."COVID has taken its...
Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school

A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
Montgomery Parks Opens Piedmont Local Park in Clarksburg (Photos Included)

The new park features a dog park, picnic shelter, and shared pickleball and tennis courts. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces the opening of Piedmont Woods Local Park, located at 12835 Snowden Farm Parkway in Clarksburg. The 65-acre park provides opportunities for recreation, social gatherings, and contemplative reflection. It features a variety of amenities, including:
Ride On Bus Routes Shift with Biden Rally

If you depend on Ride On Bus for your commute or daily activities, here is a list of changes you can anticipate due to today’s Presidential visit to Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville. This list was issued by Montgomery County government:. Ride On routes 44, 46, 47, 54,...
Celebrate 'Mermaid Day' In Gaithersburg This Weekend

GAITHERSBURG, MD — Did you miss the Polar Express and Santa at the pool in July? Well, don’t miss Mermaid Day. The mermaid-themed event on Saturday at the city's water park will include a DJ and karaoke!. The fun will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m....
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns August 27

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which takes places annually at 1821 Crownsville Rd in Annapolis, returns this Saturday for their 46th season. The festival will be open weekends from August 27 through October 23 and tickets can be purchased at www.rennfest.com. Per the event’s website:. “The 27 acre Village of...
‘A microcosm of America’: Local supporters turn out for Biden’s visit to Rockville

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26, 2022, to correct which school’s marching band particpated in Thursday’s rally. As people started to gather outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, Daniel Koroma was quick to reflect on why President Joe Biden chose Montgomery County as a place to rally Democrats in advance of midterm elections in November.
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends

August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area. Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting...
Over 300 Guns Collected During Rockville Police Gun Buyback Event

Over 300 hundred guns were turned in at today’s gun buyback event in Rockville. The event was hosted by the Rockville City Police Department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools. Individuals who turned in firearms received a $100 Visa gift card for functioning handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 in Visa gift cards for functioning assault-style weapons and privately-made firearms, i.e., ghost guns.
