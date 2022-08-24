ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

WYTV.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges. Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Murder suspect indicted by grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side. John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last year, the family of Armani Wainwright has been searching for answers and justice. She was shot and killed Aug. 29, 2021 on Youngstown’s South Side. Police said her body was found in the middle of Southern Boulevard with several gunshot wounds.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Bond set for woman accused of running man over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Car theft suspect wanted by multiple police departments

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple police departments in the area are searching for the suspect of several car thefts. According to the Brookfield Township Police Department’s Facebook, Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, is wanted by Hubbard Township and Farrell police departments. Sailar has led both Brookfield Township PD...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have charged a man, saying that he was driving around with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in Windham Township on November 15, 2021. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Srp filed the dismissal of the charge, noting that there was “insufficient evidence to proceed.”
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local substance abuse center hosting overdose awareness program

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A substance abuse center will offer help to people looking to learn more about drug addiction problems. The Family Recovery Center in Lisbon will hold an Overdose Awareness Day program on Wednesday. Staff will answer questions about addiction issues and correct some of the myths...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

OVI checkpoint happening Saturday in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Boardman Township Police, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will take place from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 7 in Mahoning County. Nearby saturation patrols will also take place to combat driver-related injuries...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again. Timothy May was heading down Beach Smith Road on August 15 when something caught his eye. It was three-quarters of a mile away from his house, but he stopped to check it out.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield city manager placed on paid leave

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why. The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting. We don’t know the identity...
CANFIELD, OH

