Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Freedom Bowl on 8/26 and 8/27Adrian HolmanCanton, OH
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenGarrettsville, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges. Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.
WYTV.com
Murder suspect indicted by grand jury
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side. John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.
WYTV.com
After Youngstown woman’s murder, family seeks justice
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last year, the family of Armani Wainwright has been searching for answers and justice. She was shot and killed Aug. 29, 2021 on Youngstown’s South Side. Police said her body was found in the middle of Southern Boulevard with several gunshot wounds.
WYTV.com
Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
WYTV.com
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
WYTV.com
Car theft suspect wanted by multiple police departments
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple police departments in the area are searching for the suspect of several car thefts. According to the Brookfield Township Police Department’s Facebook, Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, is wanted by Hubbard Township and Farrell police departments. Sailar has led both Brookfield Township PD...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents were in Northern Trumbull County Friday removing dozens of birds from a property as part of an investigation. Animal Welfare League’s humane agents were in Gustavus serving a search warrant at a property on Saddler Krohler Road. CEO Lori Shandor said agents...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have charged a man, saying that he was driving around with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in Windham Township on November 15, 2021. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by...
WYTV.com
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Srp filed the dismissal of the charge, noting that there was “insufficient evidence to proceed.”
WYTV.com
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Guns seized by the city police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the electric arc furnace at Vallourec Steel. The guns — most of them long guns — were destroyed after a judge issued a judgment entry approving their destruction.
WYTV.com
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of someone is facing weapons charges. Leana Jenee Frazier, 29, of Boardman, turned herself in to police following the incident. According to a police report, Frazier...
WYTV.com
Video: Adults charged after large fight at 1-year-old’s birthday party
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police charged three adult females following a large melee at a birthday party for a one-year-old girl. The fight happened around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Sims Park in Euclid. “We were called to the park from a person saying a woman was waving...
WYTV.com
Local substance abuse center hosting overdose awareness program
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A substance abuse center will offer help to people looking to learn more about drug addiction problems. The Family Recovery Center in Lisbon will hold an Overdose Awareness Day program on Wednesday. Staff will answer questions about addiction issues and correct some of the myths...
WYTV.com
OVI checkpoint happening Saturday in Mahoning County
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Boardman Township Police, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will take place from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 7 in Mahoning County. Nearby saturation patrols will also take place to combat driver-related injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
WYTV.com
Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road
VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again. Timothy May was heading down Beach Smith Road on August 15 when something caught his eye. It was three-quarters of a mile away from his house, but he stopped to check it out.
WYTV.com
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County’s government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer’s office. The audit by the auditor’s office showed there were “material...
WYTV.com
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why. The decision to place Calhoun on leave was made following Wednesday night’s city council meeting. We don’t know the identity...
Comments / 0