Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Flip Circus is Coming to Montgomery Mall September 30 – October 17
Flip Circus is coming to Montgomery Mall for 2.5 weeks starting September 30th and going until October 17th. The show will be located under a large white and red tent that will be set up in the parking lot area near the Old Navy entrance to the mall. Flip Circus...
mocoshow.com
Greek Aroma Grill Coming to Montgomery Mall
Greek Aroma Grill is coming to the Montgomery Mall food terrace. Greek Aroma currently has a location at 177 D Thomas Johnson Dr. in Frederick, MD. Menu items include gyros, kababs, salads, and souvlaki. No opening date has been announced and the restaurant is currently hiring. According to their website,...
mocoshow.com
Paranormal Cirque Coming to the Clarksburg Outlets
Paranormal Cirque is coming to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd) from September 8-18th. Paranormal Cirque previously ran at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg this past spring. According to the event’s website, Paranormal Cirque is “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream .….. and when we had nightmares and fantasies. Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.” Tickets can be purchased at www.paranormalcirque.com Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
WTOP
‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Different Starbucks Location to Open 24 Hours While MoCo’s Only 24 Hour Location Closes for a Month
MoCo’s only 24-hour Starbucks location at 505 Quince Orchard Rd. in the FirstField Shopping Center (Gaithersburg) will be closed for one month starting on September 9th and lasting until October 9th for renovations, an employee of the store tells us. During that time the Starbucks located at 300 Spectrum Ave in Gaithersburg will be temporarily operating 24-hours for the duration of the Firstfield remodeling.
mocoshow.com
Starbucks Now Open in Montgomery Village
The brand new Starbucks in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center opened for business on Thursday, August 25. The Starbucks is located at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s at 19290 Montgomery Village Ave. Earlier this month we reported that Hangry Joe’s will be coming to the space...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns August 27
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which takes places annually at 1821 Crownsville Rd in Annapolis, returns this Saturday for their 46th season. The festival will be open weekends from August 27 through October 23 and tickets can be purchased at www.rennfest.com. Per the event’s website:. “The 27 acre Village of...
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Only 24-Hour Starbucks in FirstField Shopping Center to Close For One Month in September
MoCo’s only 24-hour Starbucks location at 505 Quince Orchard Rd. in the FirstField Shopping Center (Gaithersburg) will be closed for one month starting on September 9th and lasting until October 9th for renovations, an employee of the store tells us. Employees of the store will all be working at nearby locations for the duration of the closure.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Opens Piedmont Local Park in Clarksburg (Photos Included)
The new park features a dog park, picnic shelter, and shared pickleball and tennis courts. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces the opening of Piedmont Woods Local Park, located at 12835 Snowden Farm Parkway in Clarksburg. The 65-acre park provides opportunities for recreation, social gatherings, and contemplative reflection. It features a variety of amenities, including:
mocoshow.com
Latest Listing: Open House This Sunday in Bethesda with Team Nurit (sponsored)
Visit the open house this Sunday (8/28) from 1 – 3 PM at 6801 Capri Place, Bethesda, MD. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the nation’s capital while residing in a quiet residential neighborhood on a 2.3-acre private lot in the Palisades. 6801 Capri Place is an all-brick colonial designed and built by architect Mike Tecten using only the highest-quality materials, finishes, and building practices. This 10,417 square foot home offers abundant indoor and outdoor living spaces, including expansive lawns, manicured landscaping, and numerous Bluestone patios.
An Ex-Employee of This DC Michelin-Starred Restaurant Has Accused the Owner of Using a Racist Slur
Eric Ziebold of the Michelin-starred Kinship and Métier in Washington, DC, has been accused of using a racist slur with an employee, causing some turmoil at his restaurants. Klyn Jones, a former server at the French-American Kinship, alleges that Ziebold said the words “stupid N–” to her four times when she worked at the restaurant about three months ago, according to Washingtonian. Starting last week, she began protesting outside the restaurant, and a TikTok of her protest went viral over the weekend. “The owner is racist and [patrons] should not give their money to this establishment,” Jones says in the video. In...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Rockville City police responded to a report of a simple assault at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square yesterday morning. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the unit block of Maryland Avenue at 5:39 AM Thursday. In Maryland, a simple assault charge covers any unwanted physical contact with a victim.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area Before August Ends
August is coming to a close and back-to-school season is here, so it's a great time to satisfy your inner (or outer) nerd. And many events will deliver that opportunity this weekend in the D.C. area. Hear ye, hear ye: the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens on Saturday. Between the jousting...
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC
Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. The panel included Munson Steed, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Paul Winestock and Keem Hughley. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.
Comments / 2