The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule
COLE COUNTY − The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City opened early after repairs were made over the last week. The project to repair the ramp began last Wednesday and was supposed to take approximately two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were needed,...
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54
Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
8 people sent to hospital after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY − Eight people were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The crash involved a transit van and a semi-truck on Highway 50 near Fowler Road Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck head-on after crossing the center line.
I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work
The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin daily lane closures next week on Interstate 70 as work continues on the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The post I-70 lane closures set for Missouri River bridge work appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car runs over man in JCMO
A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
11 Brentwood Point, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend
The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagen was one of the three people allegedly shot by a 19-year-old from California. One victim...
School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima
ABC 17 News asked for dozens of Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Sedalia, Iberia and Fatima appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by SUV in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Jefferson City on Thursday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said 49-year-old, William Kaullen, sustained serious head injuries after being hit by an SUV at the 1600 Block of Southwest Boulevard. Officials said they...
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline
COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
