Ashland, MO

2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
Surveying begins for addition of third lane on Hwy. 54

Pike and Audrain County officials met last Thursday at the Eastern Family YMCA in Vandalia for an update on the efforts to make Hwy 54 a three-lane highway from Mexico to Louisiana. Those present for the 54 Coalition meeting included representatives from MoDOT and first-time guests Tim Carter, mayor of Louisiana, and Jim Arico, mayor of Bowling Green. Presiding Commissioner of Audrain County, Alan Winders opened the meeting by welcoming the guests.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
8 people sent to hospital after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY − Eight people were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The crash involved a transit van and a semi-truck on Highway 50 near Fowler Road Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck head-on after crossing the center line.
Car runs over man in JCMO

A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
11 Brentwood Point, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

You will love this charming 3 bed, 2 bath lakefront home located at the 27mm in Sunrise Beach. With only 3 steps to get to your 2 well dock you cannot find a gentler lot on the market today. This home also has a 2-car detached garage which is hard to find in this price point. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level w/ two of them having their own private decks. A climate-controlled sunroom on the main level creates a second living area or additional area to sleep. The lower level has an open concept living room, dining area, & kitchen w/ a wood burning fireplace, bathroom & laundry. Outside you will love the large open deck w/ new composite decking, a large two well dock w/ 2 Pwc slips & lifts, & beautiful views of the main channel. The garage has an additional climate-controlled bunkroom on the lower level perfect for additional guests. This home comes furnished & is ready for its new owners. The boat & 2 PWC's are avail. for add. $$. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer’s Eatwell store.
COLUMBIA, MO
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Missouri gas prices level off after 60 days of consecutive decline

COLUMBIA − Gas prices are finally starting to decline and level off following the all-time-highs of the summer. "What we've really seen with gas prices in Missouri and around the country over the last two months is 60 plus days of consecutive decline," Nick Chabarria, AAA public affairs specialist, said. "Really, just until this week, now we're starting to see prices level off, and even slightly come back up in some Missouri metro areas."
