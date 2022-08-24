Marjorie Taylor Greene's First Move During Swatting Incident Was To Grab Her Gun

MEGA

A United States Congress person was swatted last night, Radar has learned.

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told The Charlie Kirk Show, it was a horrifying early morning experience. “I was sound asleep,” Greene explained. “Of course I never expected anyone to be coming to my house at that time in the morning”

“I heard people outside my windows, in my yard,” she continued. “I jumped out of bed, put some clothes on, and I picked up my gun. That was my instinct, because Iam a gun owner, I am a Second Amendment supporter, and I believe in defending myself.”

“For some reason, I had this weird gut instinct to not take my gun with me to the front door, which was very out of the norm for me. So I put my gun down.... And I saw the police. They had their guns, they were ready. Because they had received a terrible call, from the 911 center.”

“Swatting” is when someone calls police and reports a false crime at another address. The hope is to get police to aggressively respond because they believe there is an emergency. But, the practice has had deadly consequences.

As Greene recounts it, the police said someone had called 911 twice. First, to report that a husband or boyfriend had been shot five times in the bathtub. Then, a second time, to state that there were children in the house.

And as Greene tweeted later, the person who called 911 with these fake swatting calls contacted the emergency service in Rome, Georgia. again to take responsibility. They explained they were upset about Greene's stance on transgender youth rights.

“Not only did they put my life and my family's lives in danger, they put the police officers' lives in danger,” Greene told Kirk about the swatter. “So whoever this person is, they deserve to be locked up.”