ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
The Guardian

Fab abs, Nicole Kidman. But this frantic effort to look half your age is frankly demeaning

Nicole Kidman, 55, is not only an excellent, award-winning actress and reportedly good company, witty and clever. Next month’s cover of Perfect magazine reveals that she also possesses the latest weapon in the anti-ageing armoury, namely muscles. Furthermore, unlike the deep-frozen facial impact of Botox for holding back the years, these are muscles that move – if Kidman’s reverse plank, also pictured, is any guide.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy