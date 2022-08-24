Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksgf.com
Police Shoot, Kill Suspect In Blue Springs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and...
Independence man sentenced in shooting death of girlfriend
A judge sentenced Deon Sanders, of Independence, to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Camry Alonzo.
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KC man convicted of murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County jury found a Kansas City man guilty of murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper, prosecutors say.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Comments / 0