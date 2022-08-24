ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
ksgf.com

Police Shoot, Kill Suspect In Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a suburban Kansas City man died after being shot by officers who were trying to arrest him. The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs. He was shot Tuesday afternoon as Blue Springs police and...
KCTV 5

Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
northwestmoinfo.com

Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail

A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
