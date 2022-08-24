ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Distractify

'Southern Charm' Star Leva Bonaparte and Her Husband Own Several Top Charleston Restaurants

The cast members on Southern Charm showcase their personal relationships in front of the cameras, but a few of the stars also let the world in on their business ventures. While Craig Conover has his pillow business, Sewing Down South, and Austen Kroll has his beer company, TropHop, Season 7 addition Leva Bonaparte owns some of the top eateries and bars in Charleston.
Popculture

Police Called to TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Home for Welfare Check After She Shares Bizarre Videos

Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.
