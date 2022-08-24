Read full article on original website
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
Mackenzie Dipman Decided Her Own Fate on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 24 episode of Love Island USA Season 4. The fourth season of Love Island USA is officially winding down, and many of the islanders are forming strong romantic connections with their co-stars. A few of the duos are even either "exclusive," or they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
Alex Hall Calls Out 'Selling the OC' Co-Stars Jarvis and Rose
Alex Hall has revealed her shock over her "Selling the OC" co-stars Jarvis and Rose after watching the "Selling Sunset" spinoff ahead of its launch on Netflix.
Where Was 'House of Ho' on HBO Max Filmed –– Plus, What's Happening in Season 2?
The first season of House of Ho was incredibly entertaining when it aired back in 2020. That’s why it was sort of a bummer when Season 2 didn’t follow in 2021. Fortunately, Season 2 of House of Ho is now here on HBO Max as of Aug. 25, 2022. The show focuses on a Vietnamese American family with very hefty net worths.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming
It was a weekend filled with wedding bells. JLo and Ben Affleck were not the only power couple to tie the knot. Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg married marketing executive and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in a Western-themed wedding in Wyoming on Saturday. The wedding ceremony featured several Western...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
'Southern Charm' Star Leva Bonaparte and Her Husband Own Several Top Charleston Restaurants
The cast members on Southern Charm showcase their personal relationships in front of the cameras, but a few of the stars also let the world in on their business ventures. While Craig Conover has his pillow business, Sewing Down South, and Austen Kroll has his beer company, TropHop, Season 7 addition Leva Bonaparte owns some of the top eateries and bars in Charleston.
Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche while rocking a busty corset top as she teases music video for remix of Nigerian singer Rema's song Calm Down
Selena Gomez appeared on social media on Tuesday to tease her forthcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. The multihyphenate, 30, posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, made a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche. She alerted fans in the...
Police Called to TikToker Gabbie Hanna's Home for Welfare Check After She Shares Bizarre Videos
Police visited TikTok star Gabbie Hanna's house on a welfare check Wednesday after the social media star shared dozens of concerning videos. Hanna, who goes by the name "TraumaQueen" on the social media platform, sparked concern among fans earlier in the day when she posted approximately 100 videos in a single day, prompting an influx of calls to the Los Angeles Police Department.
James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
Nicole Kidman Is Ripped! Keith Urban’s Wife Flexes in New Photoshoot [Pictures]
Nicole Kidman is officially fitness goals. The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to country superstar Keith Urban, revealed photos from an edgy new photoshoot for Perfect magazine in which she flexes her impressive muscles. In a cover photo the magazine shared on social media, Kidman stands straight in front of...
Popular 'Good Day L.A.' anchor Michaela Pereira exits newscast
In a memo to the newsroom Wednesday, Pereira said she is leaving for "new opportunities." She is expected to announce the news on air Thursday.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Mom Backed for Divorcing Husband for 'Repulsive' Comment at In-Law's Party
After much discussion, the woman said there was "no coming back" from her husband's drunken confession.
Shania Twain Teases Nostalgic, 'Emotional' Las Vegas Residency: I Want Fans to 'Feel Satisfied'
Shania Twain is ready to wrap her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency in style!. The country star, 56, is kicking off her last run of shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, and is hoping that fans will appreciate the balance she's struck between nostalgic and energetic fun.
Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Cast Is Filled With Millionaires — Check Out Their Net Worths
We can all agree that working in luxury real estate comes with the expectation of bringing in serious coins for talented realtors. Over the years, the Selling Sunset franchise has expanded with a focus on realtors in Los Angeles, Tampa, and now, the OC. Article continues below advertisement. It’s no...
'Selling the OC': Gio Helou's Mom Lisa Is a Successful Real Estate Agent in Her Own Right
Gio Helou had one heck of a line introducing himself in Netflix's Selling the OC Episode 1: "On a confidence scale from 1-10, I'm a f---ing 15." The newest Selling Sunset spinoff features a new group of Oppenheim agents doing what they do best in sunny Orange County — selling real estate that none of us peasants could ever hope to afford.
Holly Madison Reveals She Underwent IVF With Hugh Hefner While Living At Playboy Mansion
Holly Madison said she underwent IVF with Hugh Hefner while living at the Playboy mansion but chose not to show it on TV. The "Girls Next Door" alum spoke exclusively to ET and revealed why she kept her efforts for a baby away from the show. "I didn't really think...
