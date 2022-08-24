ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor

The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
Tracking a warmer weekend with showers and storms

Tonight: Skies look to remain partly cloudy with a few lingering isolated storms toward the I-44 corridor that will continue to exit the the southeast. Overnight lows cool to the upper 60's with winds out of the northeast at 5 mph. Tomorrow: Skies remain partly cloudy as winds switch back...
Tracking rounds of storms to kick off the workweek

Today: Dry at sunrise but storms approach from the west by midmorning. Take a lot of caution heading to the Lake of the Ozarks with a widespread round of storms tracking through the area from late morning to midafternoon. Storms mostly exit east by 4-5 pm with more scattered showers around I-44 overnight. Highs reach the upper 80s ahead of the storms today.
