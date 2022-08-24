Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators’ calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma...
abc17news.com
Charlie Crist taps teachers union head as running mate in race against DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has picked as his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, the head of the teachers union in Miami-Dade County, in a clear sign that he intends to put education at the center of his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist announced Hernández-Mats...
abc17news.com
Community reacts after school board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
abc17news.com
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
abc17news.com
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight isolated storms before more widespread storms Sunday night
Tonight: Isolated storms remain throughout Mid-Missouri the first half of the night. The main threats will be brief downpours and some lightning. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's as winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: The morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday look to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Tracking a warmer weekend with showers and storms
Tonight: Skies look to remain partly cloudy with a few lingering isolated storms toward the I-44 corridor that will continue to exit the the southeast. Overnight lows cool to the upper 60's with winds out of the northeast at 5 mph. Tomorrow: Skies remain partly cloudy as winds switch back...
abc17news.com
Tracking rounds of storms to kick off the workweek
Today: Dry at sunrise but storms approach from the west by midmorning. Take a lot of caution heading to the Lake of the Ozarks with a widespread round of storms tracking through the area from late morning to midafternoon. Storms mostly exit east by 4-5 pm with more scattered showers around I-44 overnight. Highs reach the upper 80s ahead of the storms today.
Comments / 2