Tom Cruise Was Able to Approve Scripts For ‘The Mummy’
Tom Cruise played a significant role in 'The Mummy' reboot's muddled production and poor box office numbers.
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Review: George Miller’s Latest Is Grandiose, Yet Thrives in the Quieter Moments
Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
'Witch' Trailer Conjures Up a Dark Thriller Full of Tense Mystery
The horror genre has seen its fair share of films centered around the concept of witchcraft. However, witches have been a staple of the genre before even this visual medium existed. The upcoming film Witch, written and directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, looks to add to this haunting sub-genre’s great historic allure, and a new trailer for this medieval horror thriller has just dropped.
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
'The Nun 2' Gets Fall 2023 Release Date
Warner Bros. Discovery has been delaying or outright canceling many of their upcoming superhero offerings lately. However, if you’re a horror fan WB has just handed out some much-needed scary good news. The Nun 2 has just been given an official theatrical release date of September 8, 2023. This means the film will hit theaters exactly five years after the original Nun debuted in 2018. This also means the sequel is arriving just in time for Valak to kick off the 2023 Halloween season in terrifying fashion.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner to Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ for Netflix
The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the beloved open-world action-adventure game. Blackman’s new deal also sets his involvement in a thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Djinn and All Who Knew Him
George Miller is a genius. Most audiences might recognize him as the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, the insanely spectacular 2015 mega-blockbuster that scored $375 million in box office receipts and garnered an impressive ten Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture. It is easy to forget that Miller has also given us such tender and heartfelt films as Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, showing just how versatile he is as a filmmaker and storyteller. Miller continues to surprise audiences with the fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which looks just as subversive and wildly entertaining as we've come to expect from the Mad Max mastermind.
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
From 'Skins' to 'Nope': 10 Daniel Kaluuya Performances That Are Worth The Watch
Born to Ugandan parents in Camden, London, Daniel Kaluuya experienced many difficulties growing up. Despite being in a Catholic school where the majority of the students were Black, Kaluuya felt singled out and didn't feel like part of a community until he was introduced to the world of theatre. After writing his first play at nine years old, he became more invested in the world of acting and started taking improvising classes at the Anna Scher Theatre.
