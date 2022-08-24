Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
Collider
'The Sandman': Who Is the Prodigal and Why Is He Missing?
In Season 1 of Netflix’s The Sandman, fans of the classic comic series by Neil Gaiman got to see flesh and blood interpretations of beloved characters that they had only met in ink. Charles Dance kicks off the list of familiar faces with his portrayal of the occultist Roderick Burgess. David Thewlis plays Burgess’ lost son John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook lends his face to the unruly nightmare known as the Corinthian, and so on. The central characters of Gaiman’s work, the Endless, also appear in the show: Tom Sturridge kills it as Dream, the titular Sandman, as do Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park as Death and Desire, respectively. Despite being on screen for just a few seconds, Donna Preston delivers a remarkable performance as Despair.
Collider
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Collider
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Why the Kelly or Karen Mystery Doesn't Really Matter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which has recently wrapped its first season — takes us to Millwood, Pennsylvania: a town haunted by the events of the past. Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, our new Liars are faced with imminent danger as a masked assailant is stalking them and killing the people around them. Meanwhile, the Liars are tasked with discovering the truth about the long-forgotten death of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), a girl who committed suicide over two decades prior with direct ties to their mothers, as they realize the identity of the person masquerading about as “A” is tied to this mystery.
Collider
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
Collider
'Witch' Trailer Conjures Up a Dark Thriller Full of Tense Mystery
The horror genre has seen its fair share of films centered around the concept of witchcraft. However, witches have been a staple of the genre before even this visual medium existed. The upcoming film Witch, written and directed by Craig Hinde and Marc Zammit, looks to add to this haunting sub-genre’s great historic allure, and a new trailer for this medieval horror thriller has just dropped.
Collider
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Review: George Miller’s Latest Is Grandiose, Yet Thrives in the Quieter Moments
Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
Collider
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
Collider
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
Collider
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Lance Reddick Thanks Fans Following 'Resident Evil' Cancellation
There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.
Collider
The 9 Best Naya Rivera Performances in 'Glee,' From "Smooth Criminal" to "Valerie"
We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…. But none of those...
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Collider
'Echo' Star Alaqua Cox Confirms Filming Has Wrapped on MCU Series
Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
Collider
How to Watch 'Me Time': Where to Stream the Kevin Hart / Mark Wahlberg Comedy
Stay-at-home parents have full-time jobs that, unlike the normal 9 to 5, don't work in any official personal breaks. So it's the opportunity of a lifetime when one person steals the chance of a kid-free week or even weekend. Typically, that time serves to be quiet, calm, and restful. In the case of this crazy new summer comedy, a weekend without a man's family turns out to be the exact opposite.
Collider
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
Collider
How to Watch 'Bad Sisters': Where Is the Comedy Thriller Streaming?
Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.
Collider
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
Comments / 0