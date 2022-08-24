Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
7 Real Pittsburgh Weddings
The architectural designers were married at Carrie Blast Furnaces in an ode to their passion for architectural history and adaptive reuse. Michael Kiplagat and Kat Stanko celebrated a magical day at the Stables at Hartwood after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding three times. Monishi Chakrabarti’s proposal mirrored...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wexford’s Bella Frutteto Is Closing But Its Menu (And Legacy) Will Live On
For Jeff and Sandy Rook, owning a restaurant isn’t just about feeding people; it’s about connecting with them. The McCandless couple met three decades ago while working at the Squirrel Hill Eat ‘n Park – he was a cook, she was a waitress — and spent the last 15 years running Bella Frutteto in Wexford. Here at the popular Italian eatery, which means “beautiful orchard,” patrons and employees are like family members.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Participating in a Time-Honored Tradition Makes for a Sweet Lesson
I recently put together my first Pittsburgh cookie table. When the situation arose — two good friends were tying the knot at a small celebration at Penn Brewery and needed some help — I couldn’t believe it was the first time I was participating in the time-honored tradition. I had a cookie table at my own wedding, but my mother handled it from start to finish.
Former Channel 11 sports reporter Jonas Chaney wins Pittsburgh Black Media Federation Legacy Award
PITTSBURGH — Jonas Chaney is this year’s Pittsburgh Black Media Federation Legacy Award winner. “It makes me feel old. I look at the term legacy and I wonder wow, have I been around that long,” Chaney said. Chaney is one of several journalists honored for his work.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Ten Evenings Lecture Series in Pittsburgh Opens New Season with Nobel Prize Winning Author Abdulrazak Gurnah
With their exciting lineup of literary luminaries, Pittsburgh’s premiere lecture series, Ten Evenings, is experiencing a resounding response from area readers delighted to attend events in the historic Carnegie Music Hall after two years of virtual programming. During the prolonged pandemic, the organization learned, just how much people value...
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Voodoo Brewery Brings Its Brand Of Alchemy And Ale To The North Shore
There’ll be good vibes (the flagship beer and the energy) flowing on the North Shore this Saturday when Meadville-based Voodoo Brewery opens its largest pub to date. The 6,000-square-foot space at 337 North Shore Drive will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Magazine Writers Win First Place at the Vann Awards
Pittsburgh Magazine was well-represented at the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 34th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards on Wednesday. Lauren Davidson, associate and weddings editor, took home first place in the Excellence in Written Journalism/Magazines — Arts and Entertainment category for her article, “Pittsburgh Native Kyle Abraham Shows Hometown Love in a Hometown Show.” The story goes behind the scenes with Abraham, a New York-based choreographer whose profiled dance tells the stories of the Hill District.
Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest. It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years. The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m. It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food. There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities. It's free to attend!
duqsm.com
Big stars find way to Pittsburgh’s brightest stages
As the summer concert season is wrapping up, local Pittsburgh venues prepare for highly anticipated fall tours; and it is expected for more shows to pop up throughout the fall season. Wiz Khalifa and Logic will close out the summer this Sunday at The Pavilion at Star Lake with their...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Netflix movie 'The Deliverance' filming in Pittsburgh area
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A film crew was set up and filming scenes for a new Netflix movie right here in our area overnight. "The Deliverance" was being filmed on Munson Avenue, Ella Street, and the McKees Rocks Bridge overnight. Traffic was detoured until around 3 a.m. on this morning. Director and writer Lee Daniels' movie stars Mo'Nique and Glenn Close. The project was announced last month and a release date has not yet been determined.
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rabbit agility show at Westmoreland Fair hindered by loud music, youth handlers press on
Beating drums and songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might put pep in a human’s step, but those loud noises have the opposite effect on skittish rabbits. Spectators found that out the hard way during the Westmoreland Fair’s rabbit agility show, which was hindered by a band practicing its set list yards away.
Butler County mother frustrated after her special needs children put on wrong school bus
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Butler County mother contacted us frustrated after her children didn’t get off their school bus. The school district responded, saying they experienced what they call ‘first day of school challenges.’. “Bus got to my house. Kids got off the bus, but my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
Dormont officer shot in line of duty shares story: 'It makes you grateful to be here every day'
DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - A Dormont police officer shot in the line of duty is sharing his story for the first time only with KDKA. Officer Robert Barnes was shot when he and his partner responded to a call for backup after a Mt. Lebanon man had just shot and killed his parents.After a year of recovering, Dormont police officer Robert Barnes is back on the force. The suspect used an AR-15. He tells KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso a ballistics expert told him he's very fortunate to be alive. "He said pretty casually, 'bro, let me tell you something.' I said 'yeah, go...
