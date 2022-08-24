Security takes on a new form in Broward schools today. Middle and high school students will now be subjected to hand held metal wand detector screenings. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright sending a robo call to parents explaining their children could be called for screening at random using a computerized tool to eliminate any potential bias. Anyone caught with a weapon faces expulsion and potential criminal charges.

