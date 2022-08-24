Holly Springs PD looking for red truck linked to water pellet shooting

The Holly Springs Police Department is looking for information on this red truck. Special

The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a red truck believed to be involved in a water pellet shooting of two children.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday in the Harmony on the Lakes neighborhood, a person in a red truck shot two children walking on the sidewalk with what were believed to be water pellets, the police department reported.

“The incident could possibly be linked to a current social media challenge that is circulating,” Holly Springs Police said in its Facebook page.

Anyone who may have information on the incident or truck is asked to call Holly Springs PD at 770-345-5537 or the department’s non-emergency 911 number at 678-493-4080. The case number is I22-6834.