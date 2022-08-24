ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after 'crudites' flub

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IGfY_0hTo8l4V00

Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon's campaign saying that if the state's lieutenant governor "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”

And in a phone call Wednesday to The Associated Press, an aide to the Republican nominee questioned whether Fetterman was “too sick to debate” — a suggestion brushed off by Fetterman's campaign as Oz pushes for a televised debate Sept. 6.

The increasingly pointed and personal barbs come as Oz is trailing Fetterman in polls in the November matchup that could help decide Senate control. Democrats see the contest to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as among their best opportunities nationally to pick up a seat.

Fetterman's latest high-profile trolling of Oz on social media has focused on Oz's effort to spotlight the country's high inflation by shopping for “crudités” — raw vegetables cut up and served as an hors d’oeuvre — in a state with cities that pride themselves on cheesesteaks and pierogies, potato-filled dumplings.

Oz's stepped-up claims about Fetterman's health may reflect a vulnerability for the Democrat as he recovers from the stroke days before the May 17 primary. Party officials had initially been nervous about Fetterman's disappearance from the campaign for nearly three months while he was on the mend. But they insist they are confident he is fully capable of running — and Fetterman says he wouldn't be in the race if he weren't able to campaign and win.

Oz, the former host of daytime TV's “Dr. Oz Show,” has contended that Fetterman is hiding, refusing to commit to a debate and has conducted just two media interviews since the stroke.

Fetterman and his campaign say the Oz’s camp went too far in blaming Fetterman himself for his stroke.

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” Fetterman said on Twitter. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could (asterisk)never(asterisk) imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

A Fetterman campaign spokesperson, Joe Calvello, said Fetterman is healthy enough to debate, walks 5 miles to 6 miles a day and has been honest about his recovery, saying he is working with a therapist to deal with some speech and hearing problems.

An Oz campaign adviser, Barney Keller, said Oz and his team are simply giving Fetterman “good health advice” to eat vegetables.

As for the proposed debate at a Pittsburgh TV station, the Fetterman campaign said it's not up to Oz to dictate the terms of the debate schedule.

Keller said Oz has done no such thing, leaving Oz’s campaign to conclude that Fetterman isn’t being honest about the extent to which he is affected by the stroke.

“Either he’s healthy enough to debate and should debate, or he’s not healthy enough to debate and he should say so,” Keller said. But, he added, “Why lie about it? Why continue to lie about how sick he is?"

Fetterman's public schedule has been relatively light, although he did speak for four minutes at a steelworkers' union rally in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Oz's campaign's statement about Fetterman's diet tries to play into the narrative that the Democrat is not being transparent about his health.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Oz's campaign said.

It came in response to Fetterman’s latest social media trolling, capitalizing on a video in which Oz tries to highlight rising inflation by pointing out the high prices for ingredients to make “crudités.”

Fetterman took to social media to tell Oz that “in PA we call this a ... veggie tray,” a rebuke that slams Oz on two narratives favored by Fetterman's campaign: that Oz is super wealthy and out of touch, and that Oz is really from New Jersey, not Pennsylvania.

Fetterman’s campaign said it raised more than a $1 million off its campaign to lampoon Oz’s “crudités” video.

———

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter

———

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap—politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Dr Mehmet Oz#Politics State#Pennsylvania Senate#The Associated Press#Republican#Democrats#Party
Distractify

Get to Know MSNBC's Alex Wagner — Who Are Her Parents?

Most people recognize Alex Wagner's name and face from MSNBC. She’s the host of 'Alex Wagner Tonight,' which airs in the evenings on Tuesdays through Fridays. The latest piece of news swirling in the media about Alex these days is that she’s just about ready to take over Rachel Maddow's time slot on MSNBC.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News poll finds Trump’s pull within GOP increasing after FBI search

WASHINGTON — If it’s THURSDAY… Reactions pour in to President Biden’s action to cancel some student-loan debt… Biden heads to Montgomery County, Md., for an afternoon DNC fundraiser and then a DNC rally… Cook Political Report revises down House GOP pick-up estimate from 15-30 seats to 10-20 after Dems’ NY-19 win… And Dan Goldman continues to lead NY-10 Dem primary, but NBC News still characterizes the race as too close to call.
NBC News

NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD AND KRISTEN WELKER RETURN FOR TONIGHT’S ‘MEET THE PRESS: ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL’ ON NBC NEWS NOW AT 9 P.M. ET

Special to Focus on Florida and New York Primary Races. Features Interviews with Florida Gubernatorial Candidates Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and More. August 23, 2022 – NBC News NOW will present special coverage of the Senate, congressional and gubernatorial primary races in Florida and New...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC News

ABC News

804K+
Followers
173K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy