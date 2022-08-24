Read full article on original website
How water use has to change: 3 problems that loom over Colorado River ‘solutions’
With only about a fourth of Lake Mead's water remaining and the Colorado River under attack, it's time to change the conversation about water in the Southwest U.S., according to one conservationist.
msn.com
Heavy rains damage roads in Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas
Heavy rains have washed out portions of some roads in the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas. The park said Friday that several damaged paved roads were closed due to flash flooding, and all primary roads were closed until further notice. The latest rains washed out portions of Black...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Las Vegas, some firefighters make more than city's top-paid judges
(The Center Square) – In Las Vegas, the city pays some of its firefighters more than its judges. One firefighter-paramedic had a gross salary of $254,304 in 2021 due to $139,061 in overtime. City Manager Jorge Cervantes' gross pay of $288,633 was the highest in the city, followed by an assistant fire chief who made $281,598. That's according to city payroll data released in an open records request.
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Trash services for unincorporated Clark County customers will soon change
For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming to trash services. Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.
msn.com
Officials: Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man
A set of human bones that were discovered in Nevada's Lake Mead in May, have been identified as those of a College Hill man. The Clark County medical examiner identified the remains found at Callville Bay, a waterway on the northwestern side of Lake Mead, as those of Thomas Erndt, according to NBC News.
Fox5 KVVU
This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property. According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Some Henderson residents in uproar over proposed road near college
Neighbors in the Mission Hills area of Henderson will meet with city planners about a new road the city wants to run through the community.
msn.com
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County transforming downtown Las Vegas motel into homeless housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the bridge employment training program. It aims to get people into some housing and back on their feet again. 3,900 people who are experiencing homelessness in Clark County are currently on the county’s waitlist...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Feeding the Las Vegas Valley
According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
news3lv.com
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
bestoflasvegas.com
Big industrial project in works near North Las Vegas Airport
A Dallas real estate firm has unveiled plans to build a big industrial park in North Las Vegas. Lincoln Property Co. announced last week that it acquired 86 acres for its first ground-up industrial development in Nevada, called Windsor Commerce Park. The project, at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue, across...
Small plane crashes near Boulder City
Minor injuries are reported in a small plane crash that happened Friday afternoon near Boulder City.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming...
How a North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
A North Las Vegas company says making sure your car runs smoothly is their top priority. But you may not even know if you're one of their customers.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
