Boulder City, NV

In Las Vegas, some firefighters make more than city's top-paid judges

(The Center Square) – In Las Vegas, the city pays some of its firefighters more than its judges. One firefighter-paramedic had a gross salary of $254,304 in 2021 due to $139,061 in overtime. City Manager Jorge Cervantes' gross pay of $288,633 was the highest in the city, followed by an assistant fire chief who made $281,598. That's according to city payroll data released in an open records request.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boulder City, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Government
Boulder City, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Water Waste#City Ordinances#Irrigation Systems#City Council#Snwa#American
msn.com

Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet

Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

Feeding the Las Vegas Valley

According to feedingamerica.org, it’s estimated that 1 in every 9 Nevadans is suffering from food insecurity. In 2021, Nevada was ranked eighth nationally among states with the highest projected overall food security. But what exactly is food insecurity, and how can Las Vegas tackle this complex issue? Food insecurity, described as not having access to sufficient […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

Big industrial project in works near North Las Vegas Airport

A Dallas real estate firm has unveiled plans to build a big industrial park in North Las Vegas. Lincoln Property Co. announced last week that it acquired 86 acres for its first ground-up industrial development in Nevada, called Windsor Commerce Park. The project, at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue, across...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

