Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
WNCC soccer teams fall in season openers
STERLING, Colo. -- The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams opened the season at Sterling, Colorado, with one-goal defeats to different opponents. The WNCC men and Northeastern Junior College men were scoreless through 73 minutes of play before the Cougars allowed the only goal of...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff downs Lincoln Pius 26-6
LINCOLN - A 400-plus mile road trip didn't keep Scottsbluff from taking care of business on Friday night. The Bearcats started their football with a 26-6 victory over Pius in Lincoln. Sebastien Boyle led Scottsbluff with 138 yards rushing and 2 scores while quarterback Braeden Stull added 73 yards and...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze near Hubbard Hill in Mitchell
MITCHELL, Neb. - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a grass fire in the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday night. The blaze happened in the area of Hubbard Hill on the south end of Mitchell. According to KNEP, the Mitchell Fire Department called for assistance on the scene, receiving aid from Scottsbluff, Gering...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologists label Panhandle 'abnormally dry'
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A large portion of the Panhandle is experiencing the lowest level of drought with abnormally dry conditions. Severe Weather Meteorologist Ray Miller said through the upcoming weekend and into early next week there will only be a couple isolated storms. "Chances for measurable precipitation in the Panhandle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
panhandlepost.com
OPEN MIC THURSDAY AUGUST 25, 2022
FS...LAWN MOWER....LAWN SPREADER....WHEEL BARROW...762-7488. ALLIANCE LIONS CLUB...SELLING SWEET CORN....$6 DOZ...AT 3RD AND EMERSON. LOST....A SINGLE BLUE TOOTH, EAR BUD...NEAR BBGH OR SAFEWAY....760-1556. LF...HANDYMAN TO COMPLETE A DECK...HAVE ALL THE MATERIAL...JUST NEED FINISHED....763-1954. ALLIANCE TRACTOR HAS 4 TICKETS TO NEB. VS NORTH DAKOTA....SEPT. 3.....$60 EACH....762-5010. GARAGE SALE....315 E 2ND...ACROSS FROM THE...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire causes traffic delays near Big Springs
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- A vehicle fire in the Panhandle caused traffic disruptions on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at mile marker 101 near Big Springs at approximately 2:30 p.m. MT. Approximately an hour later, the right lane of eastbound traffic remained closed. No details have been provided...
News Channel Nebraska
Minatare man sentenced for armed home invasion
GERING, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man will spend up to 20 years behind bars for an armed home invasion last year. 55-year-old Lance Gibbons, of Minatare, was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison on Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He will serve a mandatory minimum of six years, with the sentences being served consecutively. Gibbons received credit for 55 days served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
News Channel Nebraska
New SRMC long-term care facility set to break ground this Spring
SIDNEY, Neb. — Sidney Regional Medical Center was approved financing for a new long-term care facility and is now taking the next steps toward breaking ground. SRMC CEO Jason Petik said $12 million of the $19.5 million-facility will be financed long-term with the USDA. “The long-term financing has been...
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance woman arrested at Git N Split
ALLIANCE, Neb. — A shoplifting arrest warrant reportedly led officials to a drug discovery in the Panhandle. On August 19th, Alliance Police reported noticing a vehicle at the Git N Split which authorities believed belonged to 41-year-old Tiffany Davis. Authorities recognized Davis because she had an active Scotts Bluff County arrest warrant.
Comments / 0