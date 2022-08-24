Read full article on original website
thevalleyecho.com
Owen falls to Chase in season opener
A road trip to Forest City, Aug. 26, as the Warhorses opened the 2022 season against 1-0 Chase, offered a few glimpses into the potential of the visiting team, but another strong showing at home for the Trojans proved far too much to overcome. While the offense of first-year Owen...
thebluebanner.net
Captivating Asheville: Peering Behind the Lens
For many decades Asheville has honed a unique and transformative spot for up and coming photographers. Many photographers, like the famous George Masa of the industrial revolution, moved to Asheville in 1915 and was captivated by the transcendent energy Asheville provides. “Masa was committed to his craft. That inspires me,”...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Not in favor of road widening
The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
msn.com
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Prius driver, small dog survive crash with tractor-trailer near Old Fort Mountain. 'Everything caved in around me'
An Old Fort man driving a Prius survived a wreck in which an out-of-control tractor-trailer crashed into his hybrid sedan. His Yorkshire terrier, Bella, also made it out alive. Jim Tomes, 66, was at the bottom on Old Fort Mountain on eastbound Interstate 40 Wednesday around 5 p.m. A tractor-trailer...
theonefeather.com
Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder
A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
my40.tv
Bryson City man faces several charges after authorities respond to report of shots fired
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina is facing several charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired recently. The Swain County Sheriff's Office says its department received a call on Thursday, Aug. 25, about shots fired near Kirkland Creek Road and Sheppard Creek Road.
Murder investigation continues, cash reward offer now off the table
Last September, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a $25,000 reward for information that led the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Chesnee man. Martijn Stuurman was murdered in June of last year.
