Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe

ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim

MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop

EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane

STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in Hamden gas station shooting, robbery

HAMDEN — Police say a New Haven resident has been arrested for shooting another man in the leg at a gas station last month during a robbery. Samuel Tate was charged on a warrant Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, Hamden police said. The 22-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
Register Citizen

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Register Citizen

Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say

TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties

MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

DOJ: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $210k

HARTFORD — A man admitted to defrauding Amazon of roughly $210,000 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rajhni Yankana, 27, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, according to the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn

BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

