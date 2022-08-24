Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe
ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden dump truck driver rammed Farmington cop car in escape attempt
FARMINGTON — A Hamden man was driving a dump truck from the landscaping company where he worked when he led police on a chase through town and rammed into one of their cruisers multiple times while trying to avoid a felony arrest warrant, documents show. Michael J. Apuzzo, 33,...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane
STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man charged in Hamden gas station shooting, robbery
HAMDEN — Police say a New Haven resident has been arrested for shooting another man in the leg at a gas station last month during a robbery. Samuel Tate was charged on a warrant Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, Hamden police said. The 22-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Register Citizen
Greenwich police: ‘No evidence’ of criminal behavior in ‘suspicious’ white van
GREENWICH — Police found the driver of a white van involved in a “suspicious incident” in Old Greenwich Monday afternoon involving an adolescent girl and determined there was no crime or criminal intent behind the encounter. Officers were called around 3 p.m. to Sound Beach Avenue and...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
Register Citizen
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Register Citizen
Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
Register Citizen
New Haven drug trafficking ring leader gets 13 years in prison, prosecutor says
HARTFORD — A New Haven man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for trafficking narcotics and trying to shoot and kill a rival drug dealer, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford ordered 36-year-old New Haven man Michael Smith, also known as...
Register Citizen
Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury tow truck driver, 20, dies in Waterbury wreck with tractor-trailer on I-84
WATERBURY — A 20-year-old Danbury tow truck driver died in a rear-end crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 Thursday night, state police said. Zachary James Carlson, 20, died at the scene of the wreck, which police said happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on the westbound side of the highway in Waterbury.
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
Register Citizen
DOJ: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $210k
HARTFORD — A man admitted to defrauding Amazon of roughly $210,000 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rajhni Yankana, 27, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, according to the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn
BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
