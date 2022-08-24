Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
What are LTL managed transportation services?
The net has widened in the less-than-truckload industry. The mode became a bit of a catchall during the pandemic as more freight — e-commerce, in-store retail, in-home delivery and heavier truckload shipments — showed up when truck capacity tightened. Shippers of all sizes became familiar with the service and its intricacies.
freightwaves.com
Geodis deploying 1,000 Locus Robotics autonomous mobile robots in global warehouses
Locus’ autonomous mobile robots work collaboratively with humans to improve piece-handling productivity. Global logistics provider Geodis will deploy 1,000 autonomous mobile robots at facilities around the world, the company announced Thursday. The AMRs will come from Locus Robotics and be deployed in warehouses around the world over the next...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Strengthening demand sensing for a global consumer goods conglomerate
Today’s increasing supply chain complexity and the ever-evolving consumer demand and behavior changes are impacting consumer goods (CG) companies. Moreover, overcoming data challenges is key, from managing unorganized data sources to collating information from varying data formats across the value chain. Data-related challenges result in supply chain inefficiencies and impact visibility into sales and the bottom line.
freightwaves.com
4 ways the Inflation Reduction Act could impact supply chains
As its name suggests, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month is designed to reduce inflation, but it also includes $300 billion worth of grants and incentives for clean energy and initiatives to combat climate change. The goal of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Need outdoor furniture, electronics or office supplies? Instacart delivers
With football season just around the corner, plenty of households will be turning to grocery delivery services to order hot dogs, chips, soda and all the fixings straight to their doorstep. But what if, through those very same apps, you could have the entire tailgate delivered — portable grills, tents,...
freightwaves.com
Hyliion buys 3D-printed mixed-fuel generator technology from GE
Hyliion Holdings will pay General Electric Co. $37 million in cash and stock to acquire technology for a 3D-printed generator for its Hypertruck that will run on a mixture of low-carbon alternative fuels from natural gas to hydrogen and more than a dozen other fuels. The fuel-agnostic approach evolves from...
freightwaves.com
US blocks merger of global container suppliers over market concentration
China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., the largest manufacturer of steel containers used for ocean shipping, has abandoned its intended acquisition of shipping giant Maersk’s refrigerated container manufacturing business after objections from U.S. competition authorities, the Department of Justice said Thursday. A.P. Moller-Maersk agreed in September 2021 to sell...
freightwaves.com
Transportation Safety Board of Canada calls for rail safety technology implementation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is recommending all of the country’s major railways that travel along high-speed corridors or key routes adopt technology similar to positive train control in the United States. The recommendation for Transport Canada to implement “physical fail-safe train controls” is one of TSB’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
As truckload rates fall, competition with intermodal intensifies
Consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) and retailers are among the largest intermodal shippers. Today’s edition of The Stockout highlights data relevant for shippers that utilize rail intermodal or are looking to move in that direction for transportation savings and/or to promote dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
freightwaves.com
Amazon taps Plug Power for green hydrogen supply
E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced an agreement with Latham, New York-based Plug Power to supply 10,950 tons of green hydrogen annually for transportation and building operations starting in January 2025. This contract includes enough green hydrogen to power 30,000 forklifts or 800 heavy-duty trucks for long-haul transportation annually, according...
Comments / 0