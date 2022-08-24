ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022).

The final show in the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series has been canceled.

The fair announced Wednesday that Disney Princess: The Concert, which was due to take place on the final day of the fair – Labor Day – has been canceled due to "scheduling conflicts."

Refunds will be automatically issued to ticket-holders, with the State Fair hosting a free "kids day" concert at 4 p.m. on Labor Day instead.

"Join us for Free Kids Day Fun Fest at the Grandstand," the Fair shared. "This lively event will feature a special kids performance by B2wins, yo-yo master Mark Hayward and singing sisters, The Dollipops."

You can find more information here.

The full schedule for the Grandstand Concert Series is as follows:

  • Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin
  • Aug. 26: Counting Crows with special guest The Wallflowers
  • Aug. 27: Portugal. The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats
  • Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea
  • Aug. 29: The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power
  • Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan
  • Aug. 31: Florida Georgia Line with special guest Bailey Zimmerman
  • Sept. 1: REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Levon
  • Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band
  • Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
  • Sept. 4: MSF Amateur Contest Finals (free)
  • Sept. 5: Kids day concert (free)

Comments / 0

