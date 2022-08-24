Five Connecticut men indicted in scheme to steal catalytic converters

Five Connecticut men were indicted in connection to a scheme to steal catalytic converters from vehicles around the state and sell them to out-of-state recycling businesses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney’s office unsealed a nine-count indictment charging five men with federal offenses for their involvement in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. A federal grand jury charged Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott, Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford, Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, Francisco Ayala, 22, of Ansonia and Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford.

The indictment alleges that Kolitsas, owner of Downpipe Deport, and Bermudez, his co-worker, purchased stolen converters from “a network of thieves,” including Alicea, Ayala and Owens, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Kolitsas and Bermudez instructed their suppliers on which types of converters would be the most profitable for resale — the average scrap price is between $300 to $1,500 per converter depending on the type of precious metal used. The duo would then transport and sell the converters to recycling businesses in New York and New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The indictment alleges that Downpipe Depot received a wire transfer payment of over $237,000 shortly after Kolitsas transported a load of converters, including stolen ones, to Freehold, New Jersey in October of 2021. He also allegedly transported converters to Island Park, New York on two occasions in March 2022 and sold them for approximately $300,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Kolitsas and Bermudez also allegedly acquired firearms at Kolitsas’ residence and Downpipe Depot’s warehouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police seized five firearms and over $47,000 in cash from Kolitsas, over $20,000 in cash from Bermudez, over $8,000 in cash from Downpipe Depot, a Ford Transit Van, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Polaris Slingshot during multiple court-authorized search warrants on June 1, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The indictment requested the seizure of all of this property and over $92,000 held in a Downpipe Depot account.

Kolitsas allegedly used proceeds from the scheme to purchase the Ford. He also allegedly used Downpipe Depot funds to make a payment to a Mercedes Benz dealership in Florida and to purchase a home entertainment system, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The indictment charges Kolitsas with conspiracy to transport stolen property, one or more counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, promotional money laundering, two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and one count of possession of firearms by an unlawful drug user or addict.

He turned himself into the police on Wednesday, according to prosecutor Reed Durham.

He appeared in court via video conference for an arraignment in front of United States Magistrate Judge Maria Garcia in New Haven on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on a $150,000 bond.

Bermudez, Alica, Ayala and Owens were charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property and one or more counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Bermudez and Alicea were arrested Tuesday. Bermudez was released on a $150,000 bond, and Alicea is being held until a scheduled hearing on Aug. 26, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Ayala is in state custody and Owens is in federal custody for an unrelated offense, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division and the East Hartford Police Department.

“Today’s arrests and indictments effectively shut down a multi-state property theft ring which peddled in stolen catalytic converters,” IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Joleen Simpson said in a statement. “While this is a first-of-its-kind federal prosecution, we know that there are similar schemes all across the country. If nothing else, this case should serve as a stark warning to all of those involved in these types of schemes that it’s not a matter of ‘if’ you will be brought to justice but ‘when.’ ”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.