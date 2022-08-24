Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
msn.com
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
‘Like a used car lot’: Dozens of vehicles recovered in NE Portland camp clean up
After officers towed away over 60 vehicles from an encampment in the Four Corners natural area in northeast Portland this week, KOIN 6 News followed along to see the damage to the area left behind.
Vehicle hits tree in SE Portland leaving one dead
A deadly crash is being investigated Saturday morning, Portland Police say.
Man jumps off embankment, into Columbia River in attempt to flee
A man was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and jumping into the Columbia River, according to authorities.
Mother slain in SE Portland ‘really had a good heart’
What began as an early morning disturbance call turned into a homicide investigation in Portland, with one woman dead and a man detained.
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Hwy 99E
A crash on Highway 99E early Thursday morning left one pedestrian dead
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
Body pulled from Toutle River after man jumps off cliff
A death investigation is underway after officials pulled a 23-year-old man from Toutle River near Castle Rock on Thursday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said.
Driver killed, another seriously injured in crash near Cornelius
A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash north of Cornelius Thursday evening, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
kptv.com
Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
Family escapes devastating blaze after children wake to flames
A Clark County family escaped a house fire just in the nick of time after the children woke to the growing blaze early Friday morning, according to fire officials.
WWEEK
A Bystander Called Police After Driver Raged Through East Portland. He Never Heard Back.
Last Sunday, a driver swerved around a barrier and then sped his pickup truck down a blocked-off Portland street, screaming obscenities as cyclists dodged out of the way. A video of the incident was published by BikePortland earlier this week. It happened near Southeast Mill Street and 130th Avenue on...
kptv.com
Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
Video released in ‘unprovoked attack’ on Hillsboro officer, shooting
Newly released video is shedding light on the alleged attack and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
Rainier man accused of arson spree in Oregon and Washington
A Rainier man was arrested Friday after allegedly starting a series of fires, Cowlitz County Officials say.
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
