Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
WATCH | Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker. According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Start The Weekend. Updated: 18 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s...
WKYT 27
One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire. According to...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Concert raises thousands for EKY flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Burl hosts 300 nights of music every year but co-owner and talent buyer, Will Harvey says Saturday’s event is especially important. “We’re here to raise money for flood relief for our brothers and sisters in eastern Kentucky,” said Harvey. More than a...
wymt.com
WYMT, CW Lexington to carry ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On the one month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country will join together to raise funds for those affected. On Monday, August 29th, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor...
WHAS 11
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Anderson County’s Beaver Lake is a popular destination for anglers
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Beaver Lake is a 146-acre lake impounded from Beaver Creek, a tributary to the Chaplin River in the Salt River basin. From Lawrenceburg take U.S. 62 W for seven miles, then turn...
WKYT 27
Paris defeats Bath County 57-12
Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris wasted no time finding the endzone Friday night. The Greyhounds scored on the first drive of the game and never looked back on their way to a 57-12 win over Bath County. Paris begins the season 2-0 and will travel to Pineville next week.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate three separate shootings early Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
WKYT 27
Madison Central shows comeback capability again, sneaks by Dunbar 29-28
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central loves making things interesting in 2022. A week after rallying to stun 2-A power LCA 38-34 on the opening night of the season, the Tribe did it again versus Dunbar 29-28. Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Central scored on a TD by an injured Brady Hensley and then the junior star capped it off with a 2-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
nationofblue.com
Kentucky Football Game Day: What to Know for 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats set to play eight home games in 2022, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field. That work has led to the following upgrades, operational changes, and reminders for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lexington 2022
This fine and elegant Kentucky gem is known for its upscale pastimes, million-dollar houses, small independent distilleries and must compact downtown. Go whiskey tasting, explore the beautiful natural surroundings, discover the museums, wander around the pretty Victorian neighborhoods and historic houses, go boutique shopping and end the evening wining and dining at one of the many fine restaurants. Now find yourself a special place to stay so from gorgeous intimate boutiques to hip and trendy, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Lexington, Kentucky (in no particular order)…
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WKYT 27
Ky. food pantry, recently devastated by fire, helping flood victims
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood victims. Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after that fire ripped through its old location last November. Police say a woman set fire to their building. The...
WKYT 27
New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The housing market has changed a lot since the pandemic. We’ve seen home prices skyrocket across the U.S., including here in Kentucky. Moody’s Analytics found 183 of the nation’s 413 largest regional housing markets, including Lexington, are overvalued. Experts said significantly overvalued markets...
WKYT 27
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than four weeks after the eastern Kentucky flood, communities are still struggling. But thanks to one generous teacher, high school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way. Marvin Wilder and Gerald Maupin are teachers at Jackson County Area Technology...
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
Comments / 0