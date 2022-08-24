ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Nazareth man who stabbed his wife in front of their child pleads guilty to attempted homicide

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A Nazareth man who stabbed his wife numerous times during a fight at their home last year — a crime witnessed by the couple’s daughter — pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide.

Michael Graves, 37, will be sentenced Oct. 19, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police went to the home March 17, 2021, in response to an emergency call and found Graves in the doorway bleeding from a hand wound, his clothes covered with blood. Officers found his wife on the kitchen floor in a large pool of blood, being tended to by another person. She had numerous stab wounds on her abdomen, neck shoulder and wrist.

Neighbors told police that they heard screams coming from the rear of the home and the child summoned them for help, saying, “My daddy hurt my mommy.”

Witnesses told police that Graves called 911 after the stabbing. A dispatcher received a call from a person, believed to be Graves, who said, “I hurt her, I’m going to prison.”

Graves also admitted to the crime when he was being treated at the hospital, saying “I stabbed my wife, I tried to kill my wife,” according to court records.

Graves remains in Northampton County Jail without bail.

