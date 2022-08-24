ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AVP Pro Volleyball Tour returns to Virginia Beach for the first time since 2010 with $50,000 men’s and women’s tournaments

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The AVP Pro Volleyball Tour returns to Virginia Beach for the first time in more than a decade this weekend with an event running alongside the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships.

The $50,000 AVP Tour Series Virginia Beach Open begins with qualifying Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday at the beach near 5th Street. The event — one of 16 stops during the AVP’s 2022 season — concludes Sunday with the women’s and men’s championship matches at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., respectively.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring high-level beach volleyball back to the sands of Virginia Beach,” Al Lau, CEO of the AVP, said in a release. “The men’s and women’s fields for the AVP Tour Series Virginia Beach Open will showcase some of the top up-and-coming talent on our tour, and fans will be treated to incredible action on the courts all weekend long.”

On Friday, a single-elimination qualifying tournament will be played to determine eight spots in the men’s and women’s tournaments. The 24-team, double-elimination men’s and women’s tournaments begin at 8 a.m. Saturday across eight courts.

The men’s main draw is expected to feature the top-seeded team of Timothy Brewster and Kyle Friend — winners of the AVP Tour Series Waupaca Open in July and semifinalists in the Tour’s Atlantic City, New Jersey, event.

The women’s tournament is expected to include the top-seeded squad of Larissa and Lili Maestrini. Larissa is a three-time Olympian who won a bronze medal for Brazil at the 2012 Games, and has teamed with her wife, Lili, for Tour wins this season in Michigan, Denver and Atlantic City.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com

The tournament

AVP Tour Series Virginia Beach Open

When: Men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments on Friday; men’s and women’s tournaments begin at 8 a.m. Saturday; women’s final will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and men’s final at 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: At the beach near 5th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Admission: Free

