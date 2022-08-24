ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away

The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…

XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cnbc
ambcrypto.com

Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month

Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how

According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…

Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Should investors dance to the “load your bags” rhythm

Bitcoin [BTC] has returned to its undervalued region. That was the position made by CryptoQuant, the on-chain data platform. But how exactly is BTC in an underappreciated zone when its price has remained above $20,000?. Although the overall weekly performance has not been impressive, BTC has held to its consolidation...
THEATER & DANCE
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade

Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you

The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report

Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it

In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy