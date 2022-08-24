Read full article on original website
Related
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
ambcrypto.com
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
ambcrypto.com
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin’s HODL theory may be long-gone; BTC investors should watch out for…
Bitcoin [BTC]’s HODL narrative has been losing steam in the last few months. The market has shifted in favor of short-term profits and this has had a toll on Bitcoin’s performance. Especially its ability to reach medium to long-term targets. Bitcoin’s price action failed to hit its mid-term...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
ambcrypto.com
Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how
According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders can open short positions fearlessly because…
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency, hasn’t been able to climb up the price ladder despite showcasing recovery signs. Still, there is uncertainty regarding the sector’s future as the crypto market bottomed nearly 74% from its top gains (YTD). Even holders have suffered the wrath of this downward trajectory.
ambcrypto.com
What does Ethereum’s Buterin think about ‘underrated’ crypto-payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tweeted that cryptocurrency payments are superior because of censorship resistance and convenience. This change has given a significant boost to international businesses, charities, and payments within countries, he added. Rising crypto-adoption. A January 2022 report by Crypto.com revealed a picture of the financial world, one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Should investors dance to the “load your bags” rhythm
Bitcoin [BTC] has returned to its undervalued region. That was the position made by CryptoQuant, the on-chain data platform. But how exactly is BTC in an underappreciated zone when its price has remained above $20,000?. Although the overall weekly performance has not been impressive, BTC has held to its consolidation...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade
Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
ambcrypto.com
Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you
The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating Ethereum’s potential for a sustained short-term recovery
Ethereum [ETH] has notably had lower volumes this week as compared to the first two weeks of August. Its latest crash last week appears to have downed investors’ mood. Thus, resulting in a limited recovery this week. This was further exasperated by concerns of more potential downside as the weekend approaches.
ambcrypto.com
BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report
Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
ambcrypto.com
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
Comments / 0