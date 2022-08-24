Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following Overnight Shooting In Downtown OKC
One person was injured following an overnight shooting in downtown Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a call around 2 a.m. near West Sheridan Avenue and North Classen Boulevard. A group of people had gathered outside of a club when shots were fired, police said. One...
News On 6
OKCFD Battled Early-Morning House Fire In NE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Firefighters said there were three people inside who safely exited the home. The department said the cause was multiple items all plugged...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into Building In NE OKC
A driver drove their car into a building early Friday morning. The collision happened around 2 a.m. near Northeast 122nd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Authorities said they don't know why the driver and the vehicle drove into the structure. The driver was treated by medical personnel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
1 killed in apparent homicide, OKC police said
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in an apparent homicide near an apparent homeless encampment, Oklahoma City police said. Detectives are on the scene trying to figure out what happened. The location isn't clear. Police said it was on a service road near N Santa Fe Avenue. Stay...
News On 6
1 Person Shot At Southwest OKC Hotel
Oklahoma City police said it is investigating a shooting on the city's southwest side. The shooting happened at an inn just after 6 p.m. Friday near Southwest 15th Street and South Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a male victim went to the inn's office saying he had been shot in the...
blackchronicle.com
Man stabbed with crowbar at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City motel is the center of violent crime once again after a man claims he was stabbed and robbed at the motel Monday night. “He stabbed me in the head,” said Tyler Reed. Reed told KFOR he suffered a cut to...
OHP: I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. has reopened after rollover car accident
I-40 westbound east of Douglas Blvd. closed around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning due to a rollover car accident.
News On 6
Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Homicide
Oklahoma City Police said officers have identified a person of interest in a Saturday morning homicide. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at a homeless encampment on W. Memorial Rd. between N. Santa Fe and N. Western Ave. Authorities told News 9 the victim is a male, his age...
News On 6
Semitruck Collides With Vehicle, Flips Over On I-44
Oklahoma City fire and police crews are on the scene Friday of a semitruck accident on Interstate 44. The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lane of I-44 near May Avenue. Following the accident, the semitruck turned on one of its sides and lost its cargo. No...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
News On 6
Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz
Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz. The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue. Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City...
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
news9.com
Business Owner Upset By Number Of Unhoused People Near His Property
A downtown Oklahoma City property owner says he’s spending hundreds of thousands to deal with a problem he doesn’t believe should be his. It’s one the city says is happening across the country, and it’s trying a new approach. Welding torches hum and grinders buzz in...
Woman out thousands after semi-truck hit her home in 2020
A woman said her family’s traumatizing experience did not end after a semi-truck plowed through their home just west of the metro two years ago.
blackchronicle.com
Heading to the bank? Oklahoma City Police have a warning for you
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before your next trip to the bank, police have a warning for you about a crime called “jugging.”. They’re urging everyone to be very vigilant, not just at the bank but after you leave as well. It’s not a new type of crime...
Police investigating theft of lottery ticket display
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Comments / 0