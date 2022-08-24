Read full article on original website
Firing Range to remain at status quo
Following several public hearings and the adoption of a county budget and tax rates, Gaines County Commissioners sifted through a slew of business items, including a discussion with Sheriff Pipkin concerning public usage of the firing range. Sheriff Pipkin relayed concerns expressed by Travelers Insurance that neither law enforcement nor the general public should be allowed to use the facility…
Musings by Marilou:
When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
Ad Valorem Taxes to Appear on Hospital Agenda
The Seminole Hospital District’s Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. in the Hospital Boardroom, 209 Northwest 8th St. a critical item on the agenda is the consideration and approval of proposed Ad Valorem Taxes. Following the invocation and open forum, the board will recognize outstanding employees and will review/approve the last meeting’s minutes. …
Living a parent’s nightmare
While most parents are enjoying the smiles and babbles of their curious five-montholds in the comfort of their home, Seminole High School teachers Will and Alexandrea (Alex) McCallister are at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston awaiting a liver transplant for their daughter. Avery, born March 25, 2022, however, not only has a life-threatening liver condition but doctors have also discovered a…
Loop Lassos Golden Lions
The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
Friday Morning Crash
An SUV and a sedan collided late Friday morning at the intersection of Hwy 214 and Hobbs Hwy. No one was seriously injured, but airbags in both vehicles were deployed. Seminole police directed traffic and talked with motorists while EMS attended to the drivers and their passengers; firefighters cleared debris from the busy roadway. (Sentinel photo)
Matters of Record
Gaines Co. Sheriff’s Department Aug. 2 - Deputies investigated theft and criminal mischief at a well site on County Road 311. A report was made. Aug. 3 - Deputies responded to the 400 block of CR 347 in reference to a burglary. An investigation is underway. Aug. 5 - Deputies investigated an assault that occured on County Road 301B. A report was made. Aug. 6 - Deputies were dispatched to CR 218…
Loop Takes 2nd at Forsan
The Loop Lady Longhorn volleyball team traveled to Forsan Aug. 19th and 20th and came away with second place in the silver bracket. “They are starting to come together as a team,” Karen Trent, Loop head volleyball coach and athletic director said. “We have seen 17 opponents since August 9th. We are beginning to put the ball away with our front row attackers. I am seeing excitement growing as…
Maidens to play for championship
The Maiden varsity volleyball team beat Andrews in two sets Saturday morning and will play for the Seminole Tournament Gold Championship at 3 p.m.
