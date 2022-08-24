When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…

SEMINOLE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO