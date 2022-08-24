Read full article on original website
St. Charles: Juvenile arrested after discharging gun in neighborhood, wounding one
Upon arrival, they discovered juveniles had fired a gun across the street that hit multiple cars and an apartment.
NOPD: Shooting outside Marigny bar, leaves man hospitalized
The subject ran away from the bar and headed east down Decatur Ave. toward Frenchmen Street says the NOPD.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
NOLA.com
Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
Two Akili Academy students tased during fight on school bus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police confirm two children who attend Akili Academy in the Ninth Ward were injured during a fight on a bus on their way to school on Wednesday morning. “Students on the bus were involved in a fight," Lt. Andrew Palumbo from the NOPD 5th...
Picayune Item
Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult
A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car thieves steal New Orleans doctor’s laptop
New Orleans doctor Reena John was shaken up after her laptop with valuable documents was stolen when her vehicle in front of her Irish Channel condo.
NOLA.com
Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
Family of OJC inmate concerned about lack of communication
Halfway through August, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office used what they said were flash bangs in an operation with the Department of Corrections to end a protest by inmates for better living conditions.
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
WWL-TV
One dead after Central City double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City that's left one man dead. NOPD officials received a call of shots fired just after 11 p.m. Friday night. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside a bar on South Rocheblave Street and Washington Avenue.
wbrz.com
12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun
NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
NOLA.com
Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say
Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
NOLA.com
Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?
After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard
BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
“There’s nothing out here to protect these kids”: Louisiana mother speaks out after her kids were tased on school bus
"She was tased, and not only was she tased, I did not find out until I got to the school premises that my 9-year-old son was also tased," Tamika Calvin said from outside the New Orleans hospital where her kids were being examined.
Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied
A New Orleans mom is defending her child’s use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus. “She was begin bullied, so that’s why she pulled out a firearm,” the 12-year-old girl’s mom said in a social media post.
Woman fatally shoots man near Bush area, St. Tammany detectives say
According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.
WWL-TV
Sheriff's office, family differ strongly on circumstances after video shows deputy stomp 12-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — An attorney for a 12-year-old boy arrested after riding a dirt bike in Plaquemines Parish has released a disturbing dash cam video from a parish patrol car that he says shows the youth being roughly pulled off of the bike by a Plaquemines deputy, then stomped by another uniformed deputy.
