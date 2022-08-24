ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Picayune Item

Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult

A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.
NOLA.com

Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

One dead after Central City double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City that's left one man dead. NOPD officials received a call of shots fired just after 11 p.m. Friday night. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside a bar on South Rocheblave Street and Washington Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun

NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say

Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell met a teen robber via her Pathways program. What is it, and does it curb crime?

After six days of silence, Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a press conference Wednesday to address her controversial decision to sit with the family of a 14-year-old armed robber at his sentencing instead of with his victims, but offered little context for her relationship with the teen, other than to say he graduated from the city's Pathways Youth Internship Program. Cantrell created the program 2019 and maintains a hands-on role.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA

