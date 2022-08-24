ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

ART BUZZ: JAC PRESENTS “CUNNINGHAM” FILM SCREENING PREMIERE

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3RSs_0hTo1n9q00
A scene from CUNNINGHAM, a Magnolia Pictures release. © Martin Miseré. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

This Saturday, August 27, at 7:00pm is the long-awaited Rhode Island premiere of the international film sensation and global art project CUNNINGHAM at the Jamestown Arts Center.

CUNNINGHAM traces the artistic evolution of Merce Cunningham over three decades of risk and discovery–from a struggling dancer in postwar New York to his emergence as one of the world’s most visionary choreographers.

Following the film screening, the Director, Alla Kovgan, and Producer, Elizabeth Delude-Dix, a Jamestown, RI, resident, will lead a discussion on the project. Advanced tickets are recommended through the JAC’s website.

Long-listed for an Academy Award and filling cinemas around the world, CUNNINGHAM is a global film-event with a local story.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the JAC partnered with the film while it was in production to apply for a competitive National Endowment for the Arts grant. The JAC and the film were awarded the grant from the NEA, and JAC staff were invited to review cuts of the film and the musical score. The art film is a tribute to one of the world’s greatest modern dance artists and one the JAC is proud to have partnered with.

Film Screening Details:

Saturday, August 27, 2022, 7:00 pm

Tickets: $25 ($20 for JAC Members)

Film run time: 93 minutes

Screening followed by a discussion with the Director, Alla Kovgan and Producer Elizabeth Delude-Dix

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
