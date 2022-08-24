ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Angie Marquez
3d ago

I pray that somebody will come forward with information and provide this family closure.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Siblings shot in the leg and hand while one was cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling was cleaning a gun and shot himself...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy