ANDERSON, S.C. – The Anderson University men's soccer team came up short on Saturday (Aug. 27) to Barry University after a furious second half rally, losing by a score of 3-2. The Trojans came into Saturday's match trying to bounce back after a tough loss on Thursday (Aug. 25) to third nationally ranked Nova Southeastern in a hard-fought 2-0 defeat. Despite the loss, there were some silver linings from Anderson's point of view in the stellar defensive play, including a penalty kick save from goalkeeper Amos Uber.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO