autrojans.com
Second Half Rally Fuels Barry Over Anderson 3-2
ANDERSON, S.C. – The Anderson University men's soccer team came up short on Saturday (Aug. 27) to Barry University after a furious second half rally, losing by a score of 3-2. The Trojans came into Saturday's match trying to bounce back after a tough loss on Thursday (Aug. 25) to third nationally ranked Nova Southeastern in a hard-fought 2-0 defeat. Despite the loss, there were some silver linings from Anderson's point of view in the stellar defensive play, including a penalty kick save from goalkeeper Amos Uber.
autrojans.com
Volleyball Finishes with a Flourish: Claims Pair of Wins in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Behind a balanced effort on both the offensive and defensive sides, the Anderson volleyball team closed out the Indianapolis tournament with a pair of wins, as the Trojans shut out Wayne State, 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 26-24), and rallied for a for a four-set, 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16) win over Montevallo, Saturday at the Athletics and Recreation Center.
autrojans.com
North Georgia Nets Three Second Half Goals To Put Away Trojans; 3-0
DAHLONEGA, GA. – Anderson University women's soccer (1-1) relinquished three second half goals to drop nonconference conference match, 3-0, against opponent North Georgia (1-1) on Saturday evening at Lynn Cottrell Park. "We were tested by a good team today," said head coach Sarah Jacobs. "We will learn from this...
autrojans.com
Trojans Open Campaign by Blanking McKendree
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The senior duo of Noelle Knutsen and Liliana Kinder combined for 27 kills on the strength of a .436 hitting accuracy, as the Anderson volleyball team opened the season by shutting out McKendree, 3-0, (25-22, 25-17, 25-15) Friday morning, on the first day of the Indianapolis Tournament at the Greyhounds Athletics and Recreation Center.
