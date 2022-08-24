ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger

By DÁNICA COTO
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0umf_0hTo1Qo100

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce Wednesday that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service.

The move came just hours after the U.S. territory's Senate launched a hearing to analyze the government’s contract with Luma Energy — a consortium made up of Calgary, Alberta-based Atco and Quanta Services Inc. of Houston — amid calls to cancel it.

Among the top officials demanding that the government revoke the contract is Puerto Rico’s Senate President José Luis Dalmau, of the main opposition party, and Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress and a member of the governor’s party, who said power outages have become “our daily bread.”

Luma said Wednesday that it would increase response brigades by 25% in the next month, remove vegetation covering 20 of the most critical transmission lines, increase inspections of substations — eight of which have caught on fire in the past year — and increase aerial inspections of remote transmission lines.

“We have made mistakes. We recognize our faults,” said Duke Austin, president and CEO of Quanta Services.

He said Luma has reduced the duration of outages by one-third, but added that the company can do better.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness or patience,” he said. “I am out of both myself.”

Luma has stressed it is dealing with a power grid whose maintenance the local government neglected for decades and that was razed by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, with reconstruction efforts having started just months ago. Prior to Luma, Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, which is more than $9 billion in debt, managed the grid's transmission and distribution.

The ongoing outages have angered many who note that power fluctuations have fried costly appliances and forced them find alternatives to keep life-saving medication cold as Puerto Rico's Energy Bureau has approved seven electricity rate increases so far this year at Luma's request.

A day before Luma made the announcement, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the company would face consequences if it doesn’t improve its service, although he didn’t provide details of what action he would take.

“Time is going by, and my patience is running out,” he said. “Basically, they have to act, and act with a sense of urgency.”

Pierluisi first spoke out against Luma last Thursday, a turnaround for a governor who had persistently defended the company ever since its contract began in June 2021. He said he became upset last week after learning that one recent outage was a result of not pruning vegetation around a main transmission line.

“That is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau issued a report late last week noting there’s been an overall increase in the duration of outages per customer every month since January, lasting more than 21 hours at a time. In addition, it stated there has been no improvement in the frequency of interruptions.

The bureau gave Luma and Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority until Sept. 1 to explain the drop in those and other metrics as it threatened to impose penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

States banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- California became the first state in the nation this week to issue a phase-out of gas-powered vehicles -- and other states are planning to follow in its footsteps. After the California Air Resources Board approved Thursday regulations that ban the sale of new...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
WSB Radio

USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife across 9 states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual practice of scattering more than 3 million packets of oral rabies vaccines across nine states along the Appalachian Mountains chain. The agency began distributing the packets by helicopter and airplanes from Maine to Alabama over a three-month period beginning this month,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSB Radio

HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON — (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses' front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Senate#Luma Energy#Atco#Quanta Services Inc
WSB Radio

Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party's old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WSB Radio

Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo

CARLISLE, Pa. — (AP) — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal laid to rest

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Friends and family spent Saturday celebrating the life of former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal. Deal passed away from a hard-fought battle with breast cancer on Tuesday at the age of 80. During the service at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville, people who knew her...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

State worker accused of creating fake disability clients, stealing more than $1M from taxpayers

ATLANTA — A former state worker whose job was to help the disabled is expected to plead guilty to federal charges that she defrauded taxpayers out of over $1 million. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher says a so-called criminal information released by prosecutors says Karen Lyke created fake disability clients to steal state benefits. The scheme went on for four years and involved the state’s vocational rehabilitation agency.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy