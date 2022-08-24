Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) - First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews wins first game under Tom Harvey over Randall
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews defeats Randall in a low-scoring affair to give Tom Harvey his first win as head coach of the Mustangs. Andrews came out on top 11-7.
Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years
In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.
Musings by Marilou:
When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
Loop Lassos Golden Lions
The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
3 People Injured After Crash In Terry County (Terry County, TX)
Officials reported on Friday morning that a crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler took place at approximately 6 AM. Two employees were on the bus. The bus was reportedly eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry [..]
Maidens to play for championship
The Maiden varsity volleyball team beat Andrews in two sets Saturday morning and will play for the Seminole Tournament Gold Championship at 3 p.m.
Loop Takes 2nd at Forsan
The Loop Lady Longhorn volleyball team traveled to Forsan Aug. 19th and 20th and came away with second place in the silver bracket. “They are starting to come together as a team,” Karen Trent, Loop head volleyball coach and athletic director said. “We have seen 17 opponents since August 9th. We are beginning to put the ball away with our front row attackers. I am seeing excitement growing as…
Living a parent’s nightmare
While most parents are enjoying the smiles and babbles of their curious five-montholds in the comfort of their home, Seminole High School teachers Will and Alexandrea (Alex) McCallister are at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston awaiting a liver transplant for their daughter. Avery, born March 25, 2022, however, not only has a life-threatening liver condition but doctors have also discovered a…
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated. Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County. Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
Lea County jury finds Henderson not guilty in triple murder case
LOVINGTON — On Monday Bishop Henderson III was found not guilty in the triple murder trial that began 19 days ago. In 2019, Henderson was arrested and charged in the shooting deaths Kalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs, Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee-Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., and the injuring of four others at a house party in Hobbs where he was a DJ.
Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students
MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus. The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the...
I-20 and Loop 250 eastbound lanes closed due to tractor trailer fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The eastbound lanes on I-20 between Loop 250 and Midkiff are closed due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire earlier this morning. The City of Midland says that the fire has since been put out and clean-up crews are working to clear the area. According to the city, no one was […]
Southbound Hwy 62/82 still closed, detoured after early morning bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on the southbound US 62/82 highway at FM 211 near Meadow is still closed and detoured due to the crash involving a truck and a school bus earlier this morning, according to an alert posted on the TxDOTLubbock Twitter account. The northbound side is confined...
