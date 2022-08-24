ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Seminole, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Abilene, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Musings by Marilou:

When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Loop Lassos Golden Lions

The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
LOOP, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens to play for championship

The Maiden varsity volleyball team beat Andrews in two sets Saturday morning and will play for the Seminole Tournament Gold Championship at 3 p.m.
SEMINOLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
seminolesentinel.com

Loop Takes 2nd at Forsan

The Loop Lady Longhorn volleyball team traveled to Forsan Aug. 19th and 20th and came away with second place in the silver bracket. “They are starting to come together as a team,” Karen Trent, Loop head volleyball coach and athletic director said. “We have seen 17 opponents since August 9th. We are beginning to put the ball away with our front row attackers. I am seeing excitement growing as…
LOOP, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Living a parent’s nightmare

While most parents are enjoying the smiles and babbles of their curious five-montholds in the comfort of their home, Seminole High School teachers Will and Alexandrea (Alex) McCallister are at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston awaiting a liver transplant for their daughter. Avery, born March 25, 2022, however, not only has a life-threatening liver condition but doctors have also discovered a…
SEMINOLE, TX
KCBD

DPS: Alcohol possible factor in Terry Co. school bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Around 5:41 a.m., the school bus...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyer Funeral Home#Christian#University Medical Center
cbs7.com

Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Hobbs News-Sun

Lea County jury finds Henderson not guilty in triple murder case

LOVINGTON — On Monday Bishop Henderson III was found not guilty in the triple murder trial that began 19 days ago. In 2019, Henderson was arrested and charged in the shooting deaths Kalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs, Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee-Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., and the injuring of four others at a house party in Hobbs where he was a DJ.
HOBBS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy