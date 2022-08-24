ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
holycitysinner.com

Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award

The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier

Photos: Windjammer at Isle of Palms

Before Charleston's most notorious hurricane blew through and shredded the place to bits, The Windjammer on Isle of Palms was a one-story brick block sports bar that served up cold Budweisers and cheeseburgers to island locals. Now, the beachfront venue is celebrating its 50th anniversary. 1 of 21.
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
counton2.com

Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
holycitysinner.com

Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed

The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
The Post and Courier

PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressio

PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressional Blvd, Summerville, Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. Sat. 9/17, 8am-12pm. Turn on Congressional Blvd from Butternut Rd. Entire neighborhood, many sales. www.PineForestHOA.com.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

