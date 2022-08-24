ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)

A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU awarded $1.3 million for post-baccalaureate program

According to the university, the grant will fund the Robert E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program, which assists low-income people, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to postgraduate programs. VCU is one of three Virginia universities to receive the grant.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday

While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
EMPORIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
Richmond, VA
Society
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools down to 175 teacher vacancies

As Henrico County public schools enter a new school year, teacher vacancies remain a problem, but less of one than a few weeks ago. The school system is currently 95% staffed, with 175 teacher vacancies countywide. Some of those empty positions are being filled by substitute teachers, while others are being filled by school staff members in non-teaching positions who hold teaching certificates. Some teachers are being paid to cover extra class periods until a permanent teacher is found. All classes will be staffed on Monday’s first day of school, Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced at Thursday’s school board meeting.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Education#Environmental Science#Dominion Energy#The Wildlife Center
cbs19news

State fair adding more agricultural attractions

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC12

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Richmond’s Historic Executive Mansion to Reopen to the Public

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia’s Executive Mansion, the oldest purpose-built Governor’s home in the United States, will reopen to the public for tours on Friday, September 2nd after being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 2nd, the Executive Mansion will open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Executive Mansion will remain open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for public tours. The Executive Mansion will also launch a refreshed website with further details on the opening schedule next week.
RICHMOND, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy