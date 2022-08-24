Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
styleweekly.com
A Celebration of Life at Virginia Union University (slideshow)
A celebration of life took place at Virginia Union University this morning for Krissa A. Henderson-Burruss, a VUU criminal justice major, who was a victim of gun violence in 2018. Four years and one day later, she was honored by a placement of an inscribed boulder near Henderson Hall with...
VCU awarded $1.3 million for post-baccalaureate program
According to the university, the grant will fund the Robert E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program, which assists low-income people, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to postgraduate programs. VCU is one of three Virginia universities to receive the grant.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
Henrico Schools down to 175 teacher vacancies
As Henrico County public schools enter a new school year, teacher vacancies remain a problem, but less of one than a few weeks ago. The school system is currently 95% staffed, with 175 teacher vacancies countywide. Some of those empty positions are being filled by substitute teachers, while others are being filled by school staff members in non-teaching positions who hold teaching certificates. Some teachers are being paid to cover extra class periods until a permanent teacher is found. All classes will be staffed on Monday’s first day of school, Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell announced at Thursday’s school board meeting.
NBC12
City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
DTLR providing free haircuts, backpacks to Richmond students
Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.
Richmond Sheriff’s Office hosting community food distribution and COVID vaccination events
The Richmond Sheriff's Office will be hosting two food distribution and COVID vaccination events in the coming months.
NBC12
Henrico schools to have every classroom staffed for first day of school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Despite still having 175 teacher vacancies Henrico County Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, said every classroom will be staffed when students return back to class on Monday. “First and foremost I want to let you know that every class in this school district will be...
Henrico man gets benefits from VEC year-plus after they were cut off
"I'm on the doctor's orders not to work,” Kim Davis said. “And I have a leave of absence and I have a return-to-work date. So I'm not searching for a job."
cbs19news
State fair adding more agricultural attractions
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Virginia State Fair will feature even more agricultural attractions than before. The history of the fair is rooted in agriculture, which remains Virginia’s largest private industry to this day. The 2022 fair will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 in...
Chesterfield approves next step in $323M surf pool-anchored development
The Lake, a mixed-use development planned by Flatwater Cos., is expected to include a surf pool and recreational lake as well as more than 1,000 residential units.
Three Lakes Nature Center temporarily closed for renovations
The center has not yet set a date to reopen, according to a statement on Facebook.
How Leading Our Ladies is helping young women thrive in Richmond
Leading Our Ladies is a Richmond-based group on a mission to help African American girls navigate the opportunities and challenges of life.
NBC12
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Richmond’s Historic Executive Mansion to Reopen to the Public
RICHMOND, VA – Virginia’s Executive Mansion, the oldest purpose-built Governor’s home in the United States, will reopen to the public for tours on Friday, September 2nd after being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 2nd, the Executive Mansion will open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Executive Mansion will remain open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for public tours. The Executive Mansion will also launch a refreshed website with further details on the opening schedule next week.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Richmond school board meeting deemed embarrassment: 'We failed leadership test'
Many families in the Richmond Public Schools community said they were left with questions after an emergency meeting held Tuesday night by the board led to no actions taken or decisions made.
Richmond teacher 'insulted' by focus on poor SOL scores: 'It's very degrading'
Data from the Virginia Department of Education revealed less than 40% of all Richmond Public Schools (RPS) students passed in writing, science, history and math this past year.
VCU Police handing out free bike locks to students, faculty
According to a tweet from VCU Police, officers from the department will be at the Compass, located near the intersection of Park Avenue and North Cherry Street on VCU's Monroe Park Campus, handing out U-locks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
