ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.The counter-movement emerged...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
James Corden
Person
Olivia Wilde
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy