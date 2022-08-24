Read full article on original website
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’
Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.The counter-movement emerged...
Tom Cruise Was Able to Approve Scripts For ‘The Mummy’
Tom Cruise played a significant role in 'The Mummy' reboot's muddled production and poor box office numbers.
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper "The Voice" to mark its 40-year anniversary.
