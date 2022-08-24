ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder fear Chet Holmgren (foot) suffered ligament damage

 3 days ago

Tests revealed potential ligament damage to the foot of Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is undergoing further evaluation, per the report.

Holmgren had to leave Saturday’s CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle after rolling his ankle. Holmgren was defending LeBron James on a fast break when it happened, though it’s unclear if that’s the cause of the injury in The Athletic’s report. Holmgren limped off the court.

The exhibition eventually had to be called in the second quarter due to unsafe court conditions. Humid conditions plus a crowd of roughly 3,000 caused condensation on the floor at Seattle Pacific University.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists. The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed but lost in a regional semifinal to Arkansas.

–Field Level Media

