Peloton bikes, clothes now for sale on Amazon

NEW YORK — Peloton products were once only available through the company’s website, but a new deal is offering shoppers the chance to buy them on Amazon.

Peloton announced the new partnership in a news release, saying the Peloton Bike and Guide are already available for purchase on the retail site, as well as some accessories and clothing.

“Expanding our distribution channels through Amazon is a natural extension of our business and an organic way to increase access to our brand,” Kevin Cornils, Peloton’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “We want to meet consumers where they are, and they are shopping on Amazon.”

The deal came after a report from the Wall Street Journal that Amazon had been in talks about a potential deal to buy Peloton.

Peloton’s original bike is available on Amazon for $1,445, as are compatible shoes, along with other accessories like weights and mats.

In the news release, Amazon said that the bike would be sold with free in-home delivery, and an optional expert assembly option for no additional cost.

The Bike Plus and treadmill are not currently available on Amazon, CNET reported.

Peloton announced plans to cut staff last week, closing stores as well as cutting staff with its member support team.

Peloton told the Journal Wednesday that it had more than 7 million members.

