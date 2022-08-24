ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
FAIRFIELD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Rockland, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Rockland, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
FAIRFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters called to Cannes Beach Road electrical fire

OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Cannes Beach Road.
OWLS HEAD, ME
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 19-25. Imma Thomas, 22, of Monroe, probation violation in Monroe April 6, 2021, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Lindsey N. Milliken, 38, of Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked in Brooks...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Violations#Ret
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 5-26. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 5. Joshua Kimball, 23, was issued a summons for...
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
TURNER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents

ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
ROCKLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
penbaypilot.com

Strong support for Jason Trundy as Waldo County Sheriff

I’m writing to voice my support for Jason Trundy as the next Sheriff of Waldo County. I have served as the Waldo County Commissioner for District 2, including the towns of Frankfort, Jackson, Monroe, Prospect, Searsport, Swanville, Stockton Springs and Winterport, since 2009. Over the past 13 years I have been able to observe Jason’s leadership and valuable contribution to the public safety of Waldo County.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jason Trudy seeks innovative ways to make Waldo County a better place for us all

I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police identify body found in river

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
LEWISTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?

If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
ELLSWORTH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy