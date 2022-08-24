Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Traffic briefly diverted from section of Old County Road following motor vehicle crash
ROCKLAND — Three people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, Aug. 27. Due to the incident, a section of Old County Road between Dexter Street Extension and Limerock Street was closed to traffic for a little more than an hour, starting at approximately 2:30 p.m.
wgan.com
Teen driver ejected from vehicle after seatbelt fails in Fairfield crash
Police in Fairfield say an 18-year-old was ejected from her vehicle when it was hit by a trash truck Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Norridgewock Road in front of the Circle K gas station. The trash truck hit the vehicle when it was turning...
WMTW
Police: Driver injured, thrown from vehicle in crash with waste removal truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver was injured when her seatbelt failed, throwing her from her vehicle during a crash in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department and other emergency units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road around 7:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived they found a...
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters called to Cannes Beach Road electrical fire
OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Cannes Beach Road.
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 19-25. Imma Thomas, 22, of Monroe, probation violation in Monroe April 6, 2021, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Lindsey N. Milliken, 38, of Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked in Brooks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 5-26. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 5. Joshua Kimball, 23, was issued a summons for...
WMTW
Officials release the names of two drivers in fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — According to an update from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department, the drivers in a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Turner have been identified as Joshua Doughty, 38 of Poland and Holly Woods, 59 of Peru, Maine. According to the release, Doughty said that...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Strong support for Jason Trundy as Waldo County Sheriff
I’m writing to voice my support for Jason Trundy as the next Sheriff of Waldo County. I have served as the Waldo County Commissioner for District 2, including the towns of Frankfort, Jackson, Monroe, Prospect, Searsport, Swanville, Stockton Springs and Winterport, since 2009. Over the past 13 years I have been able to observe Jason’s leadership and valuable contribution to the public safety of Waldo County.
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trudy seeks innovative ways to make Waldo County a better place for us all
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.
Lewiston police identify body found in river
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police identified a body found in the Androscoggin River on Saturday evening. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Thursday identified the body as Isar Coleman, 39, of Lewiston. An autopsy has been performed, and police are awaiting test results before "making a...
39-Year-Old Man Dies, Pulled From River in Lewiston, Name Released
Last weekend, it was reported that officials were called to the area of Great Falls in Lewiston to investigate reports of an apparent body floating in the water in the Androscoggin river. After arriving, crews were able to remove the body from the water and transport the victim to the...
ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings
MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Comments / 1