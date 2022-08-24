One of our earliest memories of Bar Harbor, many years before we moved here in 2001, was driving down Mt. Desert Street in August and seeing books for sale on the lawn of this lovely brick building. Since we’ve always loved books, we had to find out what was happening. The activity on the lawn, as great as that was, couldn’t compare to going in the building for the first time! This was our introduction to the Jesup and, after we moved here, we’ve supported the library ever since.

