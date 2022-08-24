LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend along with an increase potential in rain activity. A mostly clear start to the weekend, apart from a few showers moving into the northwest portion of the South Plains. Rain activity will be limited for the most part to this afternoon, as showers/thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico and make their way east into the KCBD viewing area. Not everyone will see rain but some isolated heavy rain is possible. Shower activity will quickly dissipate after sunset with dry conditions overnight. A very similar set-up for Sunday with spotty to scattered showers/thunderstorms again in the afternoon.

