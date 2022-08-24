Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
El Paso, Texas (KOSA) - First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Kermit loses first game of Gensler era to Lubbock Christian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Kermit Yellowjackets trailed Lubbock Christian all night and fall 52-20 in Nate Gensler’s first game as head coach.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy routs Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rebels have an impressive showing in their home opener. After the Sandies scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Legacy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on passes from junior standout quarterback Marcos Davila to Deonta Sonnier and Aiden Serrano. Legacy finished 47-21.
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens to play for championship
The Maiden varsity volleyball team beat Andrews in two sets Saturday morning and will play for the Seminole Tournament Gold Championship at 3 p.m.
seminolesentinel.com
Loop Lassos Golden Lions
The Loop Longhorns had no problems Friday evening as they traveled to Lubbock and beat the Christ the King Golden Lions 42-16. The win was also special to Bear Chesley, Loop head coach. It was his 50th win as a head coach. The game was in doubt for the Longhorns after the first quarter of play as the Lions led 8-6. That changed in the second quarter as Loop scored another touchdown and led at…
seminolesentinel.com
Loop Takes 2nd at Forsan
The Loop Lady Longhorn volleyball team traveled to Forsan Aug. 19th and 20th and came away with second place in the silver bracket. “They are starting to come together as a team,” Karen Trent, Loop head volleyball coach and athletic director said. “We have seen 17 opponents since August 9th. We are beginning to put the ball away with our front row attackers. I am seeing excitement growing as…
TTU to pay fired Lady Raider coach $740,000+
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agreed to pay Marlene Stollings over $740,000 in a settlement reached with the former Lady Raiders head coach, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com EverythingLubbock.com obtained the settlement document through an open records request. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 after Stollings was fired from Texas Tech […]
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: August 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Isolated storms northwest. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will remain possible before sunset...
fox34.com
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
cbs7.com
Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Levelland ISD bus vs. 18-wheeler, 3 minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming […]
KCBD
Rain chances increase this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend along with an increase potential in rain activity. A mostly clear start to the weekend, apart from a few showers moving into the northwest portion of the South Plains. Rain activity will be limited for the most part to this afternoon, as showers/thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico and make their way east into the KCBD viewing area. Not everyone will see rain but some isolated heavy rain is possible. Shower activity will quickly dissipate after sunset with dry conditions overnight. A very similar set-up for Sunday with spotty to scattered showers/thunderstorms again in the afternoon.
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
KCBD
Despite inflation, experts say Lubbock is the cheapest place to live
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the increased cost of living, including rent, Texas Tech University Economics professor, Michael Noel, says Lubbock is still one of the cheapest places to live in the country. “For the last couple of years we’ve seen an increase in the prices of almost everything, and...
seminolesentinel.com
Musings by Marilou:
When I was growing up, I had a favorite aunt. She was my dad’s younger sister, and we often spent several weeks during the summer visiting her in the Rio Grande Valley. My Aunt Sookie was unique and often very unpredictable. Her spontaneity, zaniness, and ability to make even the most minor quest into a grand adventure made her the one my brother, myself, and all of our cousins favored…
KCBD
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
