Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Gonzaga is early projected 2023 NCAA Tournament top seed; Houston, UNC and Kentucky also No. 1s
It's only two days before the start of the college football season and that can mean only one thing – it's time for a never-too-early look at Bracketology. March Madness is a few months away, but we have a pre-preseason projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the field of 68.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Makes Titans debut
Woods caught his only target for three yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona. Woods has been ramping up his activity in practice while recovering from a torn ACL and Saturday marked his first time on the field for game action since he suffered the injury. The results weren't particularly notable, but Woods should be in line for plenty of targets -- particularly early in the season -- even in the relatively low passing-volume Tennessee offense.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Friday
Rosario is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosoario is 4-for-22 with 11 strikeouts in his past seven contests and will take a seat in the series opener at St. Louis. William Contreras will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.
Comments / 0