Woods caught his only target for three yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over Arizona. Woods has been ramping up his activity in practice while recovering from a torn ACL and Saturday marked his first time on the field for game action since he suffered the injury. The results weren't particularly notable, but Woods should be in line for plenty of targets -- particularly early in the season -- even in the relatively low passing-volume Tennessee offense.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO