ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football league returns in Ukraine after Russian invasion

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkVdh_0hTnyS0M00

Six months since the last season was suspended after the Russian invasion, Ukraine ’s Premier League (UPL) has got under way in Kyiv .

Competitive football returned to the country on Tuesday, 23 August, when Shakhtar Donetsk met Metalist Kharkiv at the capital’s Olympic Stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taras Stepanenko said: “For 90 minutes, I forgot about the war. After the first half, I sat in the locker room and thought, ‘We have already played 45 minutes, very nice, I didn’t hear the alarm in the city’.”

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was pondering a broad mobilization.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taras Stepanenko
The Independent

Suicide or Kremlin hit? Friends of Putin critic Dan Rapaport raise fears over mystery death

Friends of a prominent Vladimir Putin critic who fell to his death from a luxury Washington DC apartment building have raised fears he may have been the victim of a Kremlin-ordered assassination. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found dead in the evening of 14 August by police after they were notified that a jumper had fallen from the 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown.The Latvian-American, who made a fortune working in Russia before leaving the country after falling out of favour with Mr Putin in 2012, had a cracked mobile phone, eye glasses, a Florida driver’s licence and $2620 (£2,200) in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I can't stand it anymore’: Ukrainians angry after Russian strike hits central Kharkiv

Missiles fired by Russian forces have hit a residential district in the city of Kharkiv (27 August), according to governors.Police have identified the missile as an S-300, and it landed at Pavlivska Square, where residents are angry at the damage caused to local amenities."I feel hatred, I can't stand it anymore", says one shop owner, adding that thankfully everyone was safe in the blast."Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi districts is under attack," the mayor wrote in a Telegram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFootball legends Ian Rush and Ian Snodin lay flowers at scene of Liverpool shootingFascinating ‘Levanter cloud’ billows over Rock of Gibraltar
POLITICS
The Independent

Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

Kneeling in a patch of yellow wildflowers, a Chechen soldier carefully attaches an explosive device to the bottom of a small drone. Seconds later, it is released. It explodes next to two old storefront mannequins set up 200 meters (yards) away, one with a Russian-style military hat on its head. After this and other training outside the Ukrainian capital, the Chechen soldiers, in assorted camouflage footwear and protective gear, will be heading to the front lines in Ukraine, vowing to continue the fight against Russia that raged for years in their North Caucasus homeland. Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine warns of ‘hydrogen leak’ risk at nuclear plant after Russian shelling

Ukraine has warned of a danger of hydrogen leakage following shelling by Russian troops. The country’s energy agency warned a nuclear power plant currently controlled by Vladimir Putin’s troops is in danger of “hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances”.Energoatom, a state-run agency which runs all four of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, revealed that two power units at Zaporizhzhia have been reconnected to the country’s grid.The agency wrote on its website: “At the same time, due to the presence of the Russian military, their weapons, equipment and explosives at the power plant, there are serious risks for the safe operation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Metalist Kharkiv
The Associated Press

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
EUROPE
The Independent

Liz Truss to ‘update’ defence priorities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Liz Truss is promising a review of defence priorities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid claims the UK’s “tilt to the Indo-Pacific” should be rethought.The likely next prime minister says there may need to be changes to “reflect the evolving geopolitical landscape” since the government’s Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy was published in March last year.The Tory leadership favourite – who came under fire for her willingness to press the nuclear button, even at the risk of “global annihilation” – is also confirming she would renew the Trident programme.And she is pledging to “strengthen support...
The Independent

UK donating undersea minehunter drones to help Ukraine clear coastline

The UK has donated underwater drones to Ukraine to help clear coastline mines.Six autonomous minehunting vehicles will be sent to the country to help detect Russian mines in the waters off its coast. Three of these will be provided from UK stocks, with a further three to be purchased from industry.The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating effectively at depths of up to 100m to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them.It comes as Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to increase by 137,000...
CARS
The Independent

State Department confirms death of another US citizen in Ukraine

The US State Department has confirmed the death of another US citizen in Ukraine, marking at least the seventh American killed in the country in the six months since Russia declared war.A spokesperson confirmed the death to Newsweek on Friday but said that they had “no further comment” at this time “out of respect for the privacy of the family”.While the agency has not released the identity or the circumstances surrounding the American’s death, Russian officials posted an image of what they claimed to be the man’s passport on social media platform Telegram.Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Russia’s far eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Johnson: Golden future to follow ‘tough’ spell for resilient Britain

Boris Johnson has struck an optimistic tone as Britain braces for a winter of spiralling costs, predicting a “remarkable” bounceback and a “golden” future for the country.The outgoing Prime Minister acknowledged the next few months will be difficult – “perhaps very tough” – as “eye-watering” energy bills take their toll, but he forecast that the UK will emerge “stronger and more prosperous on the other side”.In an article for Mail+, Mr Johnson said the world was beginning to remedy supply chain pressures sparked by the aftershocks of Covid by the end of last year, but “what no-one had bargained for”...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

812K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy