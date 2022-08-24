ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Jill Biden tests positive in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isFlQ_0hTnxoRF00

( The Hill ) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man guilty of raping woman at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Aaron Lambert, 40, guilty of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said on the night of May 10th, 2020, Lambert offered to give a woman a ride to McDonalds. After picking up the […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire investigators are looking into a “suspicious” fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning. The Freeport Fire Department was called to a home on S. Blackhawk Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported fire. The flames caused heavy damage to the house, but no one was found inside. Officials say they […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Positive Test#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

George Foreman facing rape allegations

LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Boxer George Foreman is facing two civil suits from two women who say he sexually assaulted them in the 1970s, when they were underage. According to ESPN, the women filed separate suits Wednesday in Los Angeles. Although Foreman is not named in the suits, they describe him as the professional boxer […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fiery car crash damages Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man gets Tesla key implanted in his hand

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — A Tesla owner has gone the extra step to make sure he never forgets his keys, by having the key implanted into his hand. Brandon Dalaly told KTVI he has always been a technology enthusiast and originally had his first digital house key implanted in his left hand, so he can […]
TECHNOLOGY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow rolls past EPC in season opener

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Panthers have been good enough to win the last two state championships in class 1A, and five state championships total since 2010. The Panthers are still loaded with talented, hard-working young men. That was evident Friday night when they opened their season by whipping Eastland-Pearl City 60-6. Junior fullback Gage […]
LENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy